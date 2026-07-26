Titan Recovery Center Expands Access to Physician-Led Detox and Residential Addiction Treatment in Los Angeles

Joint Commission-accredited, DHCS-licensed North Hollywood facility provides physician-led ASAM Level 3.7 detox and ASAM Level 3.5 residential care.

Titan Recovery Center, a Joint Commission-accredited, DHCS-licensed Los Angeles treatment center , is expanding access to physician-led medical detox and residential addiction treatment for adults across Southern California.

The facility specializes in two levels of care: ASAM Level 3.7 medically monitored detox and ASAM Level 3.5 clinically managed residential treatment. Titan Recovery Center does not provide partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), or outpatient services, allowing its clinical team to focus on the stages of treatment where medical supervision is most critical.

“Many families contact us during a difficult time after receiving different recommendations from multiple facilities,” said a representative of Titan Recovery Center. “We focus on providing an accurate assessment, explaining the appropriate level of care, outlining expected costs, and recommending the best treatment option. If we are not the right fit, we refer individuals to a provider that better meets their needs.”

The center says this transparent admissions approach helps individuals and families make informed treatment decisions. Withdrawal management is overseen by Micheal Wondimu, MD, using treatment protocols tailored to alcohol, opioid, benzodiazepine, and stimulant dependence. Patients receive 24-hour medical monitoring during detox and can transition directly into residential treatment within the same facility, providing continuity of care without requiring a transfer to another location.

Titan Recovery Center holds The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services under License No. 191402AP.

The center accepts most major PPO insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMR, UnitedHealthcare/Optum Behavioral Health, AmeriHealth, Magellan, Humana, and Beacon Health. Patients can complete a free and confidential insurance verification to receive a written estimate of their expected out-of-pocket costs before admission.

Located at 5820 Craner Ave. in North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District, Titan Recovery Center serves patients from Los Angeles, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Beverly Hills, and communities throughout the San Fernando Valley. As one of the luxury rehab centers Los Angeles residents may consider, the facility provides physician-led detox and residential treatment in a medically supervised setting. Individuals searching for a Hollywood rehab detox center can contact Titan Recovery Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 747-292-7904.

About Titan Recovery Center

Titan Recovery Center is a Joint Commission-accredited, DHCS-licensed addiction treatment facility in North Hollywood, California, providing medically monitored detox and residential rehabilitation services for adults.

Media Contact:

Michael Wondimu

Titan Recovery Center

5820 Craner Ave.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Phone: 747-292-7904

Email: Titanrecoverycenter@gmail.com

Website: https://losangelesdetoxandrehab.com

SOURCE: Titan Recovery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire