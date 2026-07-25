Strategic Lithium Supply Chain Initiative Supports Long-Term Growth Vision

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today announced that management continues to actively evaluate strategic opportunities to strengthen the Company’s long-term position in the electric vehicle ecosystem. Among the Company’s highest priorities is identifying a U.S.-based lithium refinery capable of accepting approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium per month, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

At the same time, management continues evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations under the ELEKTROS brand. One location under evaluation includes a large parking area together with a pizzeria, providing EV drivers with a convenient place to dine while their vehicles recharge. Management believes customer convenience is an important component of a successful charging experience and continues working through logistics, infrastructure planning, and strategic relationships.

“Our objective is to thoughtfully pursue opportunities that strengthen our long-term strategy while creating value for shareholders,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects, negotiations, installations, refinery relationships, expansion initiatives, and other opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire