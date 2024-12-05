Titan OS selects castLabs’ leading cloud multi-DRM solution DRMtoday

BERLIN and BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — castLabs , a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, announced that Titan OS S.L. ( Titan OS ), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has chosen its cloud digital rights management (DRM) licensing service DRMtoday to ensure seamless and secure content protection for its growing ecosystem.

With the surge in demand for premium local and global content, Titan OS sought a robust, scalable, and future-proof DRM service to protect content rights across its FAST channels. DRMtoday, castLabs’ leading license delivery network, ensures seamless integration, rapid license delivery, and supports all major DRM technologies, including Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay, Microsoft PlayReady.

As Titan OS expands its user base, DRMtoday’s cloud-based architecture will scale effortlessly to meet increasing demands, providing reliable performance. Additionally, to maximize security, Titan OS enforces Widevine L1 on its platform, ensuring only devices with hardware-based decryption can access protected content. On top of that, DRMtoday’s multi-key support, having separate keys for video and audio, adds an extra layer of protection.

“At Titan OS, our mission is to deliver the best TV experience, not only for our users, but also for our partners,” said Daan Van Baars, Chief Product Officer at Titan OS. “For our content partners, it’s especially important that our platform guarantees the highest level of security when distributing their content. We’ve chosen castLabs based on their proven reliability, flexibility and strong track record in content protection. By integrating their DRMtoday solution, we’ll be able to strengthen both the safety and the performance of the content on our operating system.“

“Titan OS’s decision to partner with castLabs underscores the growing trust in DRMtoday’s capabilities,” said James Hynard, Sales Manager at castLabs. “Our collaboration will ensure that Titan OS users enjoy a secure and smooth content playback experience, while content providers have peace of mind knowing their assets are fully protected. As Titan OS continues to grow its user base, DRMtoday’s highly scalable cloud architecture will seamlessly adapt to rising demands, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.“

This partnership marks a significant milestone for castLabs to expand its footprint in the fast-growing smart device ecosystem.

For more information about DRMtoday and castLabs’ suite of content playback, protection, processing, and watermarking solutions, visit www.castlabs.com .

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About castLabs

castLabs is a leading pioneer of software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium content streaming. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday multi-DRM and CAS licensing, feature-rich PRESTOplay cross-platform players, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, single-frame forensic watermarking , Widevine device and app certification , secure WebRTC end-to-end delivery, as well as expert technical consulting. Learn more at castlabs.com .

