Carnegie Learning’s Visual Design Team Wins GDUSA Design Award

Innovative Designs for T’es branché? and Lenses on Literature Recognized in Prestigious National Competition

The GDUSA Design Awards, celebrating their 61st year, recognize innovative and impactful design projects across various industries. Carnegie Learning’s recognition highlights the company’s outstanding work elevating the learning experience and engaging students in meaningful ways.

The award winning designs include:

T’es branché?: This French language program immerses students in the culture and language through vibrant and engaging materials. Watch to hear from real teachers and their experience with T’es branché?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcQV-yNULKo

Lenses on Literature: A transformative English Language Arts resource designed to inspire critical thinking and creativity through captivating and modern design. Watch to hear from real teachers and their experience with Lenses on Literature: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRbrd2hzFSM

“This award is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our visual design team in the U.S. and Canada,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “Their ability to create visually stunning and educationally impactful resources truly showcases Carnegie Learning’s commitment to innovation and excellence, demonstrating how visually compelling materials can make a profound impact on student engagement and success.”

For more information about the GDUSA Design Awards and this year’s winners, visit https://gdusa.com/competitions/enter-now/enter-our-61st-gdusa-design-awards.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is at the forefront of ed tech companies using data and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A leader in K-12 education for 26+years, Carnegie’s award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring products are used by over 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, our company continues to conduct research with more than $90M in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and U.S. Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

