London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – January 16, 2026) – TipsGG, a leading provider of data-driven insights for the sports industry, today released a mid-season analysis of Premier League home attendance for the 2025/26 season. The report reveals that Nottingham Forest is currently leading the league in stadium utilization, filling their stadium to over 100% capacity and setting a new benchmark for fan engagement.

As of the winter break (January 8-17, 2026), Nottingham Forest has welcomed 304,776 spectators to the City Ground, with an average attendance of 30,478 fans per game. Despite the stadium’s official capacity being slightly lower, the club has achieved a remarkable 100.2% capacity utilization rate, marking the highest figure in the Premier League. This is a testament to the deep loyalty and passion of the club’s supporters.

Key Findings:

leads with a capacity utilization rate, featuring two official sell-outs. West Ham United (99.9%), Newcastle United (99.6%), and Arsenal (99.2%) also rank highly for stadium utilization, demonstrating strong fan turnout despite varying stadium sizes.

(99.9%), (99.6%), and (99.2%) also rank highly for stadium utilization, demonstrating strong fan turnout despite varying stadium sizes. Manchester United and Liverpool round out the top 10 with utilization rates above 5%.

The analysis by TipsGG is based on official Premier League match reports, offering a transparent view of stadium utilization, which is calculated by measuring how full the stadiums are on matchday rather than just attendance numbers. The report also emphasizes the increasing trend of smaller clubs competing with the larger stadiums when it comes to fan engagement and atmosphere.

“Capacity percentage tells a much more accurate story than attendance alone,” said Mykyta Nitchenko, Data Analysis Specialist at TipsGG. “Clubs that consistently operate near 100% utilization are not just filling their stadiums; they are showcasing deep fan engagement, which indicates demand is outstripping supply.”

Despite the varying stadium sizes, clubs such as Bournemouth are also seeing strong engagement, illustrating that fan loyalty doesn’t depend on stadium size, but rather on consistent support for the team week after week.

Accurate Data for Transparency

TipsGG’s report is based on official, manually verified data from Premier League match reports, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the figures. Unlike estimates or average attendance, the report highlights real-time, verified figures to paint an honest picture of fan attendance and loyalty.

“Filling a stadium every week is the clearest indicator of a club’s connection with its supporters,” added Nitchenko. “Whether it’s a historic club like Nottingham Forest or a smaller venue like Bournemouth, consistency is key.”

As the 2025/26 season progresses, TipsGG expects the competition for top rankings in stadium utilization to become even more intense, especially as league standings, fixture difficulty, and weather begin to influence matchday turnout.

For the full breakdown of Premier League attendance data, methodology, and rankings, visit Tips.gg.

About TipsGG

TipsGG is a leading data provider in the sports industry, specializing in match analytics, fan engagement insights, and sports data trends. The company focuses on delivering in-depth, verified reports that offer valuable insights for teams, media, and fans alike.

