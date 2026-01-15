Bloom: Celebrating AHF’s Activism Through Augmented Reality and Art

2 Night Only Art Exhibition in Hollywood, January 20 and 21, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Bloom,” a multi-sensory art experience that converts two physical murals into living, breathing works of art, will land for a two night only exhibition in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 20th and 21st. Created in celebration of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its mission and in collaboration with Branded Arts, the project uses animation and sound to raise awareness, spark conversation, honoring the organization’s four-decade and ongoing fight against HIV and AIDS.





WHAT: Bloom: Augmented Reality Art Experience Celebrates AHF and its Mission WHEN: Two-night Art Exhibition Tuesday, January 20, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 21, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. WHERE: 6520 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90028 (rear parking lot, enter on Hudson St.) HOW: Link to RSVP

Through attendees’ own phones, the murals will go beyond the walls, revealing layered moments of movement, color, and sound. The experience invites attendees to pause, reflect, and engage with the artwork in a more intimate way — using technology to foster empathy, education, and visibility.

As a part of the new exhibition series, Activism as Art, “Bloom” highlights how Creative expression can support public awareness efforts and bring important social issues into shared public spaces.

The murals featured were created by Miles Regis and Fern Espinoza, whose distinctive visual styles explore concepts of selfhood, resilience, and transformation. Through augmented reality, their artworks are animated to reveal new dimensions and hidden details, allowing the murals to evolve throughout the experience. Motion and sound build upon the base compositions, establishing a conversation between the physical and cyberspaces. Together, the murals form a unified moment that celebrates the convergence of art and activism, strengthening the message, tone, and spirit of AHF’s mission.

Work from last year’s exhibition will also be showcased, featuring work from Heiro Veiga, Sam Kirk, Rae Senarighi, Bikismo, Antonyo Marest, and Jason Farmer, AHF’s Vice President of AHF Media.

Join us on the evenings of January 20 – 21, from 6PM – 9PM, at 6520 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Free bits and beverages will be provided.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.8 million individuals across 50 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center’s highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

