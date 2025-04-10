TIGA GAMES INDUSTRY AWARDS – TIME TO CELEBRATE EXCELLENCE IN 2025

Nominations open for all game developers, publishers, educators, technology & service providers

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TIGA, the trade association representing the UK games industry, has announced that the TIGA Games Industry Awards (www.tiga.org/awards) are back for 2025, with nominations now open for game developers and publishers, educators, technology and service providers, until midnight on Friday July 25th.

The TIGA Games Industry Awards are divided into two groups: the ‘Games Awards’, which are open to the entire industry, and the ‘Business Of Games Awards’, which are reserved for TIGA members.

There are also three special Awards: ‘Outstanding Employer 2025’ and ‘Outstanding Individual Of The Year’, which are chosen by TIGA; and ‘Game Of The Year’, which will once again be judged by attendees of the awards ceremony.

The Games Awards categories are:

Social Game

Casual Game

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Strategy Game

Puzzle Game

Arcade Game

Creativity In Games Awards

Heritage in Games Award

VR/AR/XR/MR Game

Action and Adventure Game

Diversity Award

Audio Design

Visual Design

Narrative/Story-Telling

Best Use of a Licence

The Business of Games categories are:

Best Small Studio

Best Large Studio

Publisher

Co-Development Partner

Educational Institution

Technical Innovation

Legal Services Supplier

QA and/or Localisation Provider

Recruitment Agency

Tax and Accountancy Firm

Services Provider

Commitment to ESG Award

Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing

Education Initiative

In-House Recruitment & Talent Development

Audio Services Provider

Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

Employer of the Year 2025

Outstanding Leadership Award

Outstanding Individual Award

Game of the Year 2025

The shortlists and winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts – except for the Game of the Year Award, which will once again be decided by ceremony attendees, and the Outstanding Individual and Employer of the Year categories, which will be chosen by TIGA.

To enter or nominate, visit www.tiga.org/awards.

TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE said:

“The TIGA Games Industry Awards highlight and champion excellence. Our Awards give developers and publishers, technology and service providers, colleges and universities an opportunity to shine. I encourage you to enter the Awards, bring your teams and friends, showcase your achievements and celebrate excellence across our sector.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our superb sponsors. Your support enables TIGA to celebrate excellence and promote best practice in our industry.”

The TIGA Games Industry Awards are sponsored by Build A Rocket Boy (Party Sponsor); Ubisoft (Gold Sponsor); Abertay University, Lee & Thompson, Playground Games, Staffordshire University and Supermassive Games (Silver Sponsors); Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, Eaton Smith, Ninja Theory, Outplay Games, Plus Accounting and Stevens & Bolton (Bronze Sponsors).

The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2025 will take place on November 4th in London, with more details about the ceremony to follow.

