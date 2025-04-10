“Super Cube ” Takes the World by Storm: How Chinese Animation Is Capturing Global Youth Audiences

“Super Cube “: How It Created a Global Emotional Connection Among Young Audiences

As “Super Cube ” Goes Global, How Does iQIYI Decode Young Audiences Worldwide?



SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, a Chinese animated series has become a hot topic on North American anime and comic community platforms. Since its debut, “Super Cube” has seen soaring popularity. Fans in North America actively produce character montages and story analyses, generating lively discussions on social media and greatly expanding the show’s international impact.

Produced by iQIYI, “Super Cube” is gaining significant attention not only in North America but also among young audiences in Brazil, Canada, Argentina, and other countries. What is its charm that can capture the hearts of young users around the world?

Fast-Paced Storytelling and Relatable Characters: The Key to Capturing Young Audiences Globally

Adapted from a popular comic series, “Super Cube ” follows an ordinary student, Wang Xiaoxiu, who accidentally obtains the mysterious “Superpower Cube” system, awakening powerful abilities and embarking on thrilling supernatural adventures. The animation’s fast pace, constant twists, and humorous style—particularly the protagonist’s humorous battle commentary—have created a uniquely appealing, unconventional hero. For instance, when Wang Xiaoxiu amusingly defeats a high-priced mystical artifact using basic tools, “humorous price comparisons appear simultaneously” amplifying the comedic effect. This relatable and humorous approach has deeply resonated with young global audiences, turning the protagonist into a beloved new anime icon.

Diverse Themes and Strategic Content Planning: How iQIYI Built Its Global Animation Portfolio

In a global entertainment landscape driven by youth audiences, emotional engagement is overtaking traditional aesthetics or grand narratives. Chinese animations emphasizing “fast pacing, strong settings, and exciting action” are increasingly capturing the youth market. The global success of “Super Cube ” highlights iQIYI’s accurate insights into young viewers’ emotional needs and effective content productization.

The rapid global success of “Super Cube ” is no coincidence; it reflects iQIYI’s long-term international strategy.

By employing intense storylines, strong visual impact, and game-like interactive experiences, iQIYI has successfully created a diversified animation portfolio including fantasy, urban fantasy, and subcultural genres, featuring previously globally acclaimed works such as “How Dare You!”, “Keyboard-Immortal”, and others. This strategic diversity significantly boosts iQIYI’s global brand recognition and competitive advantage. It’s worth noting that “Super Cube ” debuted on March 21, updating every Friday and concluding on May 20—a schedule enhancing viewer anticipation and engagement. With more high-quality productions like “The Great Ruler,” “The Land of Miracles,” and “Fatal Rule” in the pipeline, iQIYI is well-positioned to further propel Chinese animation into the global mainstream.

Breaking Cultural Barriers and Entering the Mainstream: A New Era for Chinese ACG

From last year’s international gaming sensation “Black Myth: Wukong”, to the recent global theatrical success of “Nezha 2”, and now “Super Cube ” capturing global youth, Chinese ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) content is increasingly resonating internationally. This success is driven by platforms like iQIYI, whose strategic vision and systematic content creation continue to enhance China’s competitive strength and brand influence in global youth markets. On MyAnimeList, a leading comprehensive anime database and community platform, six of the top eight trending seasonal shows are from China, demonstrating the rising global prominence of Chinese animation.

With increasing global interest, China’s ACG industry faces unprecedented opportunities. Platforms that genuinely understand and respond to global audience demands will have stronger competitive advantages, driving Chinese animation toward even broader international success.

