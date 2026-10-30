Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Conveyor Car Wash in Merritt Island, Florida

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day

Tidal Wave Auto Spa®, one of the nation’s largest conveyor car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest conveyor car wash in Merritt Island, Florida. Now open at 55 S Banana River Drive , the new Merritt Island car wash marks the company’s 33rd location in the Sunshine State and 339th nationwide.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Merritt Island location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from October 28 to November 8. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company’s premium wash option, Graph-X4® + Super Shammy, at no cost. The Merritt Island location features mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse, undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine – delivering a complete car care experience from start to finish. Tidal Wave is also extending its popular Founders Club offer through the Grand Opening celebration (October 28-November 8) – available on the top 3 wash plans, new members pay just $10 for their first month, then receive $10 off each month for the following 12 months, for 13 months of savings. New Tidal Wave members gain access to the entire 339-location network spanning 30 states, offering unmatched convenience for customers on the go.

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8.5 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Merritt Island grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Wednesday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to The Children’s Hunger Project . Donations will support The Children’s Hunger Project’s mission to provide weekend food packages to elementary school children in need across Brevard County – ensuring kids have access to nourishing food when school meals are unavailable. What started with one school and 27 children has grown to serve nearly 5,000 children across 60 schools, addressing a critical gap in a county where 70% of public elementary school students qualify for free or reduced meals.

“Opening our 33rd location in Florida in Merritt Island is an exciting step for Tidal Wave, and we’re excited to bring our premium car wash experience to the heart of the Space Coast. We’re also proud to support The Children’s Hunger Project through our Giveback Day and help children across Brevard County get the nourishing food they need. We look forward to serving this community and becoming a trusted part of it,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 339 conveyor car wash locations across the United States, including 33 in Florida , with additional Sunshine State openings planned this year in Wimauma .

Merritt Island, FL

Address: 55 S Banana River Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Grand Opening Hours (October 28 – November 8): 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Regular Hours (after November 8): 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Nearby Location: 2951 Pat McKee Place, Melbourne, FL

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit www.Tidalwaveautospa.com .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now one of the nation’s largest conveyor car wash companies, with 339 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8.5 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire