ACR Poker Pros and Stormers Secure Day 2 Spots in $650K Halloween Mystery PKOs

Moneymaker, Moorman, Kuhn and Boski have advanced alongside Stormers and Team Online players.

ACR Poker Pros and streaming-community players have qualified for Day 2 across three Halloween Special Mystery PKO tournaments with $650,000 in combined guarantees. Chris Moneymaker, Chris Moorman, Rob Kuhn and Jeff Boski are among those who have secured spots for the November 1 bounty phase.

The $109 tournament guarantees $500,000, while the $33 and $5.50 events guarantee $100,000 and $50,000, respectively. Starting flights began October 18 and continue before all three events reach Day 2 on Sunday, November 1.

In the $109 event, Moneymaker, Moorman, Kuhn and Boski have qualified for Day 2 alongside BabyShark14, svetarik and OutFoxenYou, a screen name associated with ACR Pro Alex Foxen.

Boski has also qualified in both lower-buy-in tournaments, with five reported entries at $33 and 13 at $5.50. Other qualifiers from the streaming community include karaipoker, TheVioletMystery and Kymmers.

Moorman and svetarik have advanced in both the $109 and $33 events, while Gripsed_com and iAmGhostAF have qualified for Day 2 in both the $33 and $5.50 tournaments. Those who advanced also include ACR Team Online members Evan “Gripsed” Jarvis, Svitlana Dryha and Conor O’Driscoll.

Players can combine eligible chip stacks from multiple Day 1 flights. Repeat entries should not be counted as separate players, and final Day 2 chip stacks may change before qualifying closes.

On an eligible Day 2 knockout, half of a revealed Mystery Bounty is paid immediately and half increases the eliminator’s visible Progressive Bounty. Any Progressive Bounty already on the eliminated opponent is split the same way. No bounties are paid during Day 1.

For remaining flights, format details and event rules, visit the official Halloween Special page .

To learn more about the Pros and Stormers who have qualified for Day 2 of the Halloween Mystery PKOs, read the full article here .

About ACR Poker

ACR Poker has been a leader in online poker since 2001, serving players across the U.S., Latin America, and beyond. The online poker site is renowned for massive tournament guarantees and innovative formats. ACR also has a rewarding loyalty ecosystem, including rakeback, reload bonuses, and leaderboard races.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire