Tickets Still Available to the 2023 Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

– NYCWFF Returns to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC. and support God’s Love We Deliver, October 12-15, 2023 –

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NYCWFF–New York’s most renowned culinary Festival will take over the Big Apple next week when the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) returns to celebrate its 16th anniversary on October 12-15, 2023. The Festival, which encompasses more than 80 events and is steadfast in its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC. while generating awareness for the host non-profit, God’s Love We Deliver, the New York City metropolitan area’s only provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe illness. A variety of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, cocktail parties, brunches, cooking classes and more will take place at locations across the city. Tickets to select events are still available online at nycwff.org.









Gourmands looking to indulge while taking in the New York skyline can select from the Festival’s iconic pier parties at Pier 86 Home of the Intrepid Museum located in Hudson River Park. Highlights include:

The ultimate haven for passionate fans is the Festival’s daytime centerpiece at Hudson River Park’s Pier 76 – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations. Taking place Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, this 250,000 sq. ft. culinary playground consists of food samplings, wine, spirit and beer tastings, interactive installations and more. Fan-favorite celebrity chefs and lifestyle personalities from Food Network and beyond will take to the stage for the culinary demonstrations followed by book signings and photo ops.

Kick off the Festival by heading to Williamsburg’s 74Wythe to sample the Best of Brooklyn hosted by Brian Lindo aka @BrianCantStopEating. The weekend festivities continue at Harbor NYC Rooftop with parties like Spritz Society’s Disco & Drinks sponsored by Average Socialite hosted by @GirlWithNoJob and @BoyWithNoJob and El Tequileño presents Latin Nights hosted by Ana Navarro and Franco Noriega, a high-energy evening with Latin tunes from salsa to reggaeton curated by the City’s leading mixologists from Bar Lab (Gabe Orta, Elad Zvi and Christine Wiseman) who have selected seven of NYC’s top Latino, Latina and Latinx bartenders to make refreshing libations with enticing fusions of luscious, tropical fruits that will transport you.

On Saturday, October 14 experience FoodieCon® presented by Instagram a first-of-its-kind celebration with the most influential content creators in the food and beverage community coming together for a full day of programming at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. Guests looking to experience a combination of live sports, incredible food and iconic music can make their way to The National Thoroughbred League and NYCWFF presents: A Night at the Races hosted by Andrew Zimmern with a special performance by Grammy-winning artist Ja Rule at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

On Sunday, October 15, Absolut presents the David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris Annual Drag Brunch sponsored by NYC Pride will once again return to Hard Rock Hotel New York hosted by Lea DeLaria with special performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race sensations, RAJA, Shangela, Symone and presented by Queerty. New French Bistro Brunch presented by Grey Poupon hosted by Geoffrey and Margaret Zakarian will debut at The Standard Highline.

A plethora of unique, one-time-only collaborative meals hosted by some of the world’s most critically acclaimed chefs and paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits from the Festival’s exclusive provider, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, make up this year’s Air France Intimate Dinners and the Brunch & Lunch Series. Limited tickets are still available for the following events:

The complete line-up of events for the 16th anniversary Festival is available online at nycwff.org. Ticket sales are open to the public. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

