Thunderly Promotes Jason Weaver to Director of Paid Media

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thunderly , a full-service franchise marketing agency, has appointed Jason Weaver as its new Director of Paid Media, further expanding the agency’s leadership team and deepening its digital marketing expertise.

Weaver, who has been with Thunderly for four years, brings a strong background in franchise and multi-location marketing, specializing in lead generation, ad optimization, and scalable digital campaigns. He will direct Thunderly’s paid media strategy, analytics, and performance efforts across its franchise client base.

“Paid media is one of the most powerful drivers of franchise growth and Jason has been instrumental in building Thunderly’s paid media division into one of the premier lead-generation teams in franchising,” said Scott White, CEO of Thunderly. “His data-driven mindset and deep franchise experience make him the ideal leader to continue elevating our capabilities and delivering measurable results for our clients.”

Weaver’s appointment comes as franchise brands are increasing investment in digital marketing to compete in an evolving recruitment landscape. According to Franchise Update Media’s Annual Franchise Development Report (AFDR), digital advertising now represents 29% of the average franchise development budget, the largest single expense category.

“We’re seeing a clear trend where franchise brands are prioritizing performance-based digital media to complement their PR and content efforts,” Weaver said. “Brands are demanding more precise targeting and tangible ROI—and that’s where Thunderly excels.”

About Thunderly

Named to the 2025 Inc 5000, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify franchises and other dynamic brands and drive impact. Formerly known as BizCom Associates and Brand J, both annually ranked as a “Top Franchise Supplier” by Entrepreneur magazine, Thunderly unites decades of expertise in franchise lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more, all under one roof. More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

