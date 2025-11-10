EPIC LAUNCHES CAT NINJA TOY LINE BASED ON AWARD-WINNING CHILDREN’S GRAPHIC BOOK SERIES



The New Toy Line Will Bring Cat Ninja Adventures to Life and Inspire Imaginative Play



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Epic, the world’s leading digital reading platform for kids, announced the launch of Cat Ninja children’s toys based on the platform’s award-winning book series that has been read over 300 million times by children around the world. The three figurines are modeled after Claude, the titular lead character from the Epic original graphic book series, set in different scenarios.

Launched in 2019, Cat Ninja was specifically created for children based on their interests for dynamic, engaging literary characters. Drawing on insights from its book recommendation engine and the reading trends of young audiences, Epic created the in-house title crafted to captivate and inspire the next generation of readers. Noticing a strong interest in a martial arts crime-fighting feline, author Matthew Cody and illustrator Yehudi Mercado brought Claude to life on the page, and the adventures of Cat Ninja were born.

Now spanning more than 70 digital books and six print books, Cat Ninja is Epic’s most popular series, and its success has inspired several spinoffs, including Kitten Ninja, Time Buddies, and Master Hamster Super Science. Earning praise from The Wall Street Journal, TODAY, and School Library Journal, and awarded the top prize by the Pennsylvania Young Reader’s Choice Awards and the Midwest Independent Publishers Association, this year, Cat Ninja was included in a New York Times roundup of kid-approved book recommendations for those lovers of the uber-popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Dav Pilkey.

“These new toys will bring Cat Ninja from the page right into kids’ playtime, helping them spark their imaginations and empowering them to create their own Cat Ninja adventures that extend beyond the book series,” said Matt Cody, author of the Cat Ninja series. “We hope these toys will help foster a love for storytelling and lifelong learning, and strengthen kids’ creativity and emotional learning skills.”

Beginning today, the new limited edition Cat Ninja action figures are available for purchase at shop.getepic.com for $19.99 each. The action figures are available in three varieties, including:

Figurine 1: Ready for Action! – It's time to leap into adventure. From the popular comic series on Epic, Cat Ninja figurines are the perfect playtime companions.

Figurine 2: The Quiet One – Even heroes need a moment of calm! From the popular comic series on Epic, Cat Ninja figurines are the perfect playtime companions.

Figurine 3: Fans can stay tuned for the third figurine, releasing in February 2026.

For more information and to purchase the Cat Ninja toys, please visit shop.getepic.com

About Epic



Designed for unlimited discovery and unmatched safety, Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids. Built on a collection of 40,000+ popular, high-quality books, audiobooks, and videos from 250+ of the world’s best publishers, Epic reaches more than 50 million kids in homes and classrooms and fuels curiosity and reading confidence. Epic is always free for educators and used by over 2 million teachers in schools worldwide. To learn more, visit getepic.com, or follow Epic! on Instagram and Facebook.



