Thumbtack Reveals Ranking of the Most Solar Cities in the U.S. Ahead of Earth Day

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More Americans than ever are looking to take on projects to help minimize their home’s carbon footprint, with 36 percent planning to install solar panels this year.* Today, Thumbtack, the app helping millions of homeowners to care for their homes, revealed the list of the ‘Most Solar Cities in the U.S.’ based on data from millions of home projects booked from across all 50 states** specifically for new solar panel installations.

The list represents the cities embracing solar energy, with the most net-new solar panel installations in the past year. Across the country, the average cost to install new solar panels is $9,185*** — though costs may vary depending on your contractor, location, the type and quantity of panels, etc. According to Rewiring America, Internal Revenue Code Section 25D provides households with an uncapped 30% tax credit for rooftop solar panels which can go towards equipment and installation costs.

The most solar cities in the U.S. based on Thumbtack’s findings are:

San Diego, California Los Angeles, California Austin, Texas Palm Springs, California San Francisco, California Las Vegas, Nevada Phoenix, Arizona Orlando, Florida San Antonio, Texas Tampa, Florida Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Denver, Colorado Salt Lake City, Utah Washington, D.C. Sacramento, California

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a spike in adoption of solar energy projects among consumers with solar panel installations up 96% this March, compared to the same time last year,” said David Steckel, Home Expert at Thumbtack and a licensed general contractor with more than 16 years of experience. “We recently found that 71% of Americans are prioritizing sustainable, energy-efficient home improvement projects this year — with more than one-third of Americans planning to install solar panels in 2023 — showing an accelerating change in consumer behavior.”

“Depending on how your solar panel system is purchased or financed, rooftop solar energy can save you hundreds of dollars a year on your energy bill,” said Nicole Staple, Head of Market Partnerships at Rewiring America. “Rooftop solar panels provide zero-carbon, no-cost electricity once they’re installed and paid for. And when paired with a home battery storage system, rooftop solar can actually keep your home powered in the event of a power grid outage.”

“We decided to focus on the cities with the newest solar installations in the past year, to celebrate those making the biggest change,” said Steckel. “When we looked at all solar projects – from installations to modifications, repairs, consultations and more — we found that unsurprisingly, California dominated the list with 9 out of the top 10 spots — given their long-term commitment to and adoption of solar energy. We really wanted to celebrate cities that are seeing a shift in behavior.”

