The feature combines established people-management frameworks with organisation-specific context to generate actionable recommendations, complete with reasoning and suggested assignees.

Employee surveys and performance reviews give organisations valuable insight into how people feel, what they need and where improvements are required. But understanding feedback is only the first step. Turning those insights into meaningful, structured actions can be challenging, particularly for HR teams with limited resources or managers who need guidance on what to do next.

To help bridge this gap, ThriveSparrow , an AI-native employee success platform, offers AI-Suggested Action Plans, a feature designed to help organisations translate employee engagement survey results and performance review insights into practical, structured action plans.

Rather than leaving HR teams and managers to build action plans from scratch, the feature uses established people-management frameworks and organisation-specific context to generate relevant suggestions. Each suggestion includes an explanation of why the action is recommended and a suggested assignee, giving teams greater clarity on what needs to be done and who could take it forward.

Bringing structure to employee action planning

AI-Suggested Action Plans offers six built-in frameworks, each designed to approach employee and organisational challenges differently.

These include SMART , which helps create specific and time-bound goals; Effort x Impact, which prioritises actions based on their potential impact and required effort; Start-Stop-Continue, which helps teams identify behaviours to adopt, discontinue or maintain; Root Cause Analysis (RCA), which looks beyond symptoms to identify underlying issues; EX Lifecycle, which organises actions around different stages of the employee journey; and GROW, which structures development conversations around goals, current realities, available options and the way forward.

Organisations can also create custom frameworks through AI-assisted configuration or manual setup. Administrators can provide a short prompt describing the framework they want, and the AI builds the framework based on that input. They can further define their own guidelines using a simple when-then format, such as “When employee engagement falls below X, suggest Y.” This helps ensure recommendations follow the organisation’s existing people-management practices rather than relying on generic suggestions.

Making AI suggestions more relevant to the organisation

A key part of the feature is its ability to accommodate organisation-specific context when generating suggestions.

HR teams can provide additional context through relevant documents, internal guidelines and links. This helps them tailor recommendations to their organisation’s existing people-management practices and priorities.

Each recommendation also comes with the reasoning behind it and a suggested assignee, helping HR teams and managers understand why a particular action matters and who could be responsible for taking it forward. This gives teams a clearer starting point for reviewing recommendations and deciding on the next steps.

From feedback to action, with less manual effort

Action planning doesn’t have to depend on someone remembering to initiate the process.

When enabled, ThriveSparrow can automatically generate action plans at a survey’s configured cut-off date or once it reaches a specified response threshold. This helps HR teams move from collecting feedback to reviewing recommendations without having to manually start the process.

Administrators can review the generated plans before publishing them. They can also bulk publish multiple action plans after review, making it easier to move recommendations forward without handling each plan individually.

Nikhil Ponduri, Business Unit Head at ThriveSparrow, said:

“Collecting employee feedback is only valuable when organisations can do something meaningful with it. However, moving from survey results to clear, actionable steps is not always straightforward. We want to make that process easier for HR teams and managers. With AI-Suggested Action Plans, organisations have a structured starting point, supported by established people-management frameworks and their own organisational context. By showing why an action is recommended and who could take it forward, we hope to make the transition from insights to improvements more practical.”

Helping organisations close the feedback loop

The importance of moving from employee feedback to action is also reflected in ThriveSparrow’s customer experiences.

Australian creator marketing agency Sticki , for instance, previously spent 6-7 hours analysing quarterly employee engagement survey results, comparing trends and preparing leadership presentations. After adopting ThriveSparrow, the organisation reduced this analysis time to approximately 1-1.5 hours and began communicating survey findings and improvement plans roughly three weeks sooner.

Sticki also reported an 11-percentage-point increase in its eNPS score, reaching 84.62%, while its overall engagement scores improved from the 80% range to 96%.

Laurence Heffernan, Senior Project Manager at Sticki, said: “ThriveSparrow has made it much easier for us to turn employee feedback into action. The anonymous chat and reporting save us a huge amount of time and make it easier to identify areas that need attention.”

While these results reflect Sticki’s broader use of ThriveSparrow’s employee engagement capabilities, they highlight the value of making employee feedback easier to understand and act upon.

As organisations look for ways to improve employee experiences without adding more complexity to HR operations, ThriveSparrow continues to focus on connecting employee insights with meaningful follow-through. Its AI-native approach brings feedback, performance and employee development together, helping organisations make more informed people decisions.

About ThriveSparrow

ThriveSparrow is an AI-native employee success platform that helps organisations improve employee engagement, performance and development. Its capabilities include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback , performance reviews, goal management, employee recognition and AI-powered insights. ThriveSparrow helps organisations create more meaningful employee experiences through better feedback, visibility and continuous improvement.

For more information, visit www.thrivesparrow.com .

Media Contact:

Sneha Arunachalam

sneha.arunachalam@surveysparrow.com

SOURCE: SurveySparrow Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire