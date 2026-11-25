Duane Boise CEO MMJ International Holdings noted “State operators are now using MMJ’s own administrative-law arguments against the DEA, yet admitting they could not immediately meet the international treaty rules cited to justify rescheduling-proving once again that you cannot build real medicine or lawful federal compliance on shortcuts.”

MMJ International Holdings, Inc. (“MMJ”), together with its subsidiaries MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc., today commented on the latest filings in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where marijuana rescheduling has produced an extraordinary role reversal.

For months, challengers to Attorney General Order No. 6754-2026 (91 Fed. Reg. 22,714, issued April 28, 2026) have been labeled prohibitionists by segments of the cannabis industry. Among those challengers is MMJ-a life-sciences company developing pharmaceutical cannabinoid medicines from natural marijuana extracts under the federal FDA and DEA regulatory framework. Now, state marijuana operators are hauling the DEA into federal court over Administrative Procedure Act (APA) violations, lack of notice and comment, arbitrary-and-capricious action, and missing agency explanations.

Sound familiar? Those are the exact administrative-law principles MMJ has been defending.

ACT ONE: THE “PROHIBITIONIST” DEVELOPING CANNABINOID MEDICINE BY THE BOOK

MMJ has spent years and more than $10 million pursuing the established federal pharmaceutical pathway: two FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for Huntington’s disease and multiple sclerosis, FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington’s disease, pharmaceutical-grade soft-gel capsule development with Catalent Pharma Solutions, and a DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration. Its federal bulk-manufacturer application dates back to December 2018.

While state-licensed operators built commercial businesses outside federal registration, MMJ pursued FDA and DEA compliance before going to market. Yet challenging the legality of the April rescheduling Order landed MMJ in the “prohibitionist” camp.

“How exactly does a company developing investigational pharmaceutical medicine from natural marijuana extracts become a marijuana prohibitionist?” asked Duane Boise, President and CEO of MMJ International Holdings. “We are not fighting marijuana. We are fighting regulatory shortcuts, weak science, and double standards. There is a world of difference.”

ACT TWO: STATE OPERATORS DISCOVER THE ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURE ACT

In a November 24, 2026 reply in consolidated D.C. Circuit proceedings Nos. 26-1324 and 26-1325, Blank Rome attorneys Shane Pennington and Christina Manfredi McKinley, representing state marijuana operators,argue that DEA’s October 30 guidance rewrote substantive rules without required rulemaking procedures. As their brief states: “DEA issued it without notice and comment, good cause, or stated reasons.”

Counsel contends that DEA imposed new compliance deadlines, restricted permissible business relationships,created potential grounds for application denial or registration revocation, and added inventory carve-outs without proper rulemaking-invoking settled Supreme Court and appellate precedent barring agencies from supplying after-the-fact rationalizations.

Different target, familiar legal playbook: MMJ challenges the underlying April rescheduling Order itself, while the state operators attack how DEA is carrying out that Order. Either way, the core complaint is that the government bypassed the Administrative Procedure Act.

ACT THREE: THE INTERNATIONAL DRUG TREATY MAKES AN AWKWARD APPEARANCE

The sharpest irony in the November 24 reply appears on page 4. State operators’ counsel argues that the interim registration provision exists precisely because timely applicants could not immediately satisfy certain federal registrant obligations-specifically identifying Single Convention quota and crop-sale requirements.

International treaty compliance was a central justification for the Attorney General’s expedited rescheduling action. Yet beneficiaries of that action are now leaning on their inability to immediately satisfy treaty-related controls as part of their legal argument to keep operating. That raises a fundamental question: how can treaty compliance justify an expedited federal framework that accommodates operators unable to immediately satisfy treaty-related rules?

ACT FOUR: THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT DEFENDS THE FEDERAL RULEBOOK MMJ FOLLOWED

In its November 23 opposition, the Department of Justice reminded the D.C. Circuit that the Controlled Substances Act establishes a closed federal distribution system, noting that the petitioning businesses were built through years of controlled-substance transactions without DEA registration and stating: “Petitioners have no reliance interests in violating federal law.”

For a company that spent years seeking federal authorization prior to commercial cultivation, watching DOJ invoke federal statutory boundaries against state operators-while simultaneously defending the rescheduling Order-is peak regulatory theater.

ACT FIVE: 7,100 APPLICATIONS AND NO SHORTCUT AROUND REALITY

A sworn DEA declaration identifies approximately 7,100 applications across manufacturer, distributor, and dispensary categories while acknowledging processing delays beyond its six-month target. State operators’ counsel argues those raw figures do not establish functional, compliant supply chains inside individual states,and alleges that dedicated manufacturer and distributor forms were unavailable until October 5-more than three months after the initial application window closed. In a separate November 24 opposition in PennAlt Organics, Inc. v. DEA (No. 26-1329), DOJ countered that applicants could have used the existing DEA Form 225.

Even the mechanics of the supposed “easy” transition are now mired in courtroom dispute, while MMJ’s December 2018 bulk-manufacturer application remains a longstanding example of the burdens of pursuing the conventional federal pathway.

THE FINALE: WHO ARE THE PROHIBITIONISTS NOW?

The latest court filings dismantle the simplistic divide between legalization advocates and prohibitionists. A pharmaceutical developer can support medical cannabinoid development while challenging unlawful agency shortcuts. State marijuana operators can celebrate rescheduling while suing over DEA enforcement. And the federal government can defend rescheduling while insisting on Controlled Substances Act compliance.

“You could not write sharper regulatory satire,” Boise concluded. “The pharmaceutical company developing marijuana medicine gets labeled a prohibitionist, state operators start citing the administrative-law principles we’ve defended, and DOJ lectures operators on federal law. It would be entertaining if patients, science, investor capital, and the rule of law were not at stake. MMJ is not anti-marijuana-we are anti-shortcuts, anti-bad science, and committed to doing marijuana right.”

Court Filing References

Standard Wellness Utah, LLC, et al. v. DEA , consolidated Nos. 26-1324 and 26-1325, Petitioners’ Reply,Nov. 24, 2026, Doc. No. 2205161

, consolidated Nos. 26-1324 and 26-1325, Petitioners’ Reply,Nov. 24, 2026, Doc. No. 2205161 DOJ Combined Opposition to Motions for Stay Pending Review, Nov. 23, 2026, Doc. No. 2204745

PennAlt Organics, Inc. v. DEA , No. 26-1329, DOJ Opposition, Nov. 24, 2026, Doc. No. 2205040

, No. 26-1329, DOJ Opposition, Nov. 24, 2026, Doc. No. 2205040 SAM, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Justice , consolidated Nos. 26-1106, 26-1130, and 26-1136

, consolidated Nos. 26-1106, 26-1130, and 26-1136 Attorney General Order No. 6754-2026, 91 Fed. Reg. 22,714 (Apr. 28, 2026)

About MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

MMJ International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc., is a pharmaceutical cannabinoid development company pursuing FDA-regulated treatments for Huntington’s disease and multiple sclerosis exclusively through federal regulatory pathways. MMJ holds an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its Huntington’s disease program and has invested more than $10 million in federal pharmaceutical development and compliance.

Regulatory & Forward-Looking Notice: MMJ’s drug candidates are investigational and have not been approved by the FDA; their safety and efficacy have not been established through completed clinical trials. Statements in this release reflect MMJ’s views on pending litigation and agency actions, which remain subject to judicial and administrative proceedings.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire