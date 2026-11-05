ThriveSparrow Launches Workflows to Automate Everyday HR Tasks

From goal reminders to new hire check-ins, HR teams can now automate the everyday tasks that keep people programs on track.

ThriveSparrow, the AI-powered employee success platform , has launched Workflows, a new way for HR teams to automate the everyday actions that keep their people programs moving. Reminders, survey invites, recognition posts, and updates to other systems can now happen automatically, based on the rules each team sets.

When a goal falls behind, a new hire joins, or an employee changes roles, the next step can happen without someone having to remember to make it happen.

The reminders that live in someone’s head

Every HR team has a mental list.

Add the new joiner to the onboarding survey. Check the goal nobody has touched since March. Post something for the team that shipped on Friday. None of these tasks are difficult, but they are easy to miss when the week gets busy.

Workflows lets HR teams turn those recurring tasks into simple rules once, so they can keep running without relying on someone’s memory.

Little nudges, right when they’re needed

Goals get a nudge before quarter end

When a goal falls behind its target, Workflows can notify its owner through Slack and email, helping teams catch issues before they become quarter-end surprises.

New joiners feel welcome from day one

When someone joins the company, Workflows can automatically post a welcome message and send an engagement survey to check in on their first week.

Your own systems stay in the loop

When something changes in ThriveSparrow, Workflows can notify a homegrown or external system automatically, so teams don’t have to enter the same information twice.

The rules are yours to write

Every team works a little differently, and HR programs often need to adapt with them.

Maybe a survey should start when someone changes roles. Maybe a new joiner should trigger an update in a system built specifically for your organization. Instead of waiting for a new release or asking someone to make the change manually, admins can now create these workflows themselves.

The people who run HR programs can decide what happens, when it happens, and where it goes.

“Every HR team runs on rules that live in someone’s head,” says Nikhil Ponduri, Business Unit Head of ThriveSparrow. “Remembering to add a new joiner to a survey or check in on a goal that has fallen behind may seem small, but those tasks add up. And when someone is away, they can easily get missed. Workflows takes those everyday rules out of people’s heads and puts them into the platform.”

More triggers and actions are on the way, giving HR teams more ways to automate the routines that keep their programs running as they take on more with the same headcount.

About ThriveSparrow

ThriveSparrow is an AI-powered employee success suite from SurveySparrow that enables organizations to drive engagement, performance, and continuous feedback through automated lifecycle surveys and AI-driven analytics. Serving customers in 149+ countries, ThriveSparrow bridges the gap between employee voice and leadership action.

Tasneem J.K.

marketing@thrivesparrow.com

SOURCE: SurveySparrow Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire