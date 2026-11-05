Synetal Solutions London Connects Career Development, Social Impact and AI Innovation

Under the leadership of Giriraj Dangi, the company is bringing together professional training, career development and AI innovation through initiatives aimed at expanding access to skills and addressing practical business requirements.

Synetal Solutions is bringing together professional training, career assistance and technology development through a business model that connects skill development with employment preparation and IT innovation. Founded in India in 2017, the company initially focused on B2B services and partnerships with IT companies before expanding into the United Kingdom, where it opened an office in July 2025.

Today, Synetal Solutions London operates across IT and healthcare training, recruitment and career assistance, alongside its technology development activities. Its work reflects an approach that connects professional development with the changing requirements of businesses and the technology sector.

Making professional training more accessible

Since beginning its training activities, Synetal Solutions has trained approximately 500 candidates across its programmes. Its training portfolio includes IT Support Engineering, Cybersecurity, Network Engineering and Cloud Engineering, alongside healthcare-related training.

The programmes are designed to help candidates develop industry-relevant knowledge and practical skills that support their career objectives. Training is delivered by an in-house team whose members collectively bring more than 15 years of experience in their respective fields. Some trainers also have previous experience as university professors, bringing academic teaching experience alongside professional knowledge.

The company also offers training pathways that prepare candidates for industry-recognised qualifications, including CompTIA A+, ITIL 4 and Microsoft Azure Fundamentals. The applicable awarding organisations, examination requirements and accreditation arrangements vary by programme.

To make technical education more accessible, Synetal Solutions has introduced a recurring free training initiative. It intends to provide two to three free training places each month in areas such as IT Support Engineering, Cybersecurity, Network Engineering and Cloud Engineering. Participants can also receive assistance with job applications and interview preparation. The initiative is intended to support individuals who may face financial barriers to entering the IT industry. Participation is subject to eligibility and does not guarantee employment.

The need for accessible technical education is also reflected in the UK’s workforce projections. According to Skills England’s 2026 Sector Skills Needs Assessment, employment across 30 priority digital and technology occupations is projected to grow by 239,000 jobs, or 27%, between 2025 and 2035. When the estimated need to replace workers leaving these occupations is included, total workforce demand could reach approximately 488,000. These estimates underline the importance of developing relevant skills and creating accessible pathways into technology-related careers.

Connecting training with career opportunities

Professional training is one part of the company’s work. Synetal Solutions also provides career assistance to help candidates navigate the recruitment process, from preparing their CVs and applying for suitable roles to presenting their profiles to prospective employers.

The company has supported individuals in progressing towards employment through its career assistance services. This support may include CV development, interview preparation and guidance, alongside complimentary job application assistance and candidate profile marketing to help individuals access relevant employment opportunities.

The company supports candidates pursuing roles across IT and healthcare, helping them navigate different stages of recruitment. Its assistance is intended to improve candidate readiness and visibility among prospective employers. Final recruitment decisions remain with employers, and employment or sponsorship outcomes are not guaranteed.

The demand for cybersecurity capabilities provides another indication of the skills required across the UK economy. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s 2026 Cyber Security Skills in the UK Labour Market report found that 57% of UK businesses had a basic technical skills gap, compared with 49% in 2025. The findings point to the continuing importance of technical knowledge and practical cybersecurity skills across organisations.

Developing AI technology for IT operations

Alongside its training and career services, Synetal Solutions is developing OrcaMonitor, a live AI-powered platform designed to support IT infrastructure monitoring and operational management.

The platform brings together capabilities across network management and monitoring systems, notifications, IT service management (ITSM), security, identity management and API integrations. It is designed to help IT teams analyse incoming alerts, identify relationships between incidents and investigate potential root causes.

OrcaMonitor can also recommend remediation steps for review, while retaining authorised human oversight before corrective actions are taken. This approach is intended to help IT teams manage infrastructure events with greater visibility and coordination, while maintaining accountability for operational decisions.

The platform’s development reflects the company’s work in applying AI to practical IT requirements, particularly the management of monitoring information, incident workflows and infrastructure operations.

Giriraj Dangi’s leadership connects business strategy with innovation

Giriraj Dangi, Managing Director of Synetal Solutions Limited, holds an M.Tech degree and is pursuing a PhD. His professional experience includes senior technical positions with multiple multinational companies, giving him a background in enterprise technology and IT operations.

His academic and professional experience informs the company’s work across technical training, career development and technology solutions. Under his leadership, Synetal Solutions is bringing these activities together while developing OrcaMonitor as part of its technology portfolio.

As Dangi explains, “Technology should address practical business requirements while creating opportunities for people to develop relevant skills. At Synetal Solutions, we are working to connect these objectives through professional training, career support and responsible AI development.”

Bringing skills development and technology together

Synetal Solutions brings together three areas of work: professional training, career assistance and technology development. Its training programmes are intended to help candidates build relevant skills, while its career services support their efforts to access employment opportunities. Through OrcaMonitor, the company is also developing technology for IT infrastructure monitoring and operational support.

For people researching Synetal Solutions reviews , information about training outcomes, candidate experiences, client feedback and product deployments can provide a clearer understanding of the company’s work. The company can provide student testimonials and client references to support further evaluation of its services.

As its activities develop across India and the United Kingdom, Synetal Solutions London is continuing to connect professional learning with career preparation and technology solutions.

About Synetal Solutions Ltd.

Synetal Solutions Limited began operations in India in 2017 and expanded into the United Kingdom in July 2025. The company works across IT and healthcare training, career development, recruitment assistance and technology solutions. Its training programmes cover areas such as cybersecurity, IT support, network engineering, cloud computing and healthcare. The company also provides career assistance, including CV guidance and interview preparation, alongside complimentary job application support and candidate profile marketing to help individuals access relevant employment opportunities. Through OrcaMonitor, Synetal Solutions is developing AI-powered capabilities for IT infrastructure monitoring and operational support.

Contact Details

Company Name: Synetalsolutions

Contact Person: Aditi Tripathi

Email: Support@synetalsolutions.co.uk

Address: London, United Kingdom

Website: https://synetalsolutions.co.uk/

SOURCE: Synetalsolutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire