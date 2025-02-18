Threat Vector podcast wins gold at AVA Digital Awards for Excellence in Audio Programming.

FULTON, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Threat Vector, the flagship podcast from Palo Alto Networks® hosted on the N2K CyberWire network , has been recognized as a Gold winner in the AVA Digital Awards, honoring excellence in digital media production. This honor highlights Threat Vector’s exceptional storytelling, expert analysis, and its role in keeping cybersecurity professionals ahead of emerging threats.

Threat Vector delivers unmatched insights into artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud technology. Since its launch as a bi-weekly segment on the CyberWire Daily podcast in 2023, Threat Vector’s rapid success has propelled it to new heights as a standalone show with new episodes releasing weekly.

“As knowledge is power in cybersecurity, Threat Vector was created to cut through the noise and deliver expert insights on the risks that enterprises face every day,” said David Moulton, Director of Thought Leadership and Host of Threat Vector at Palo Alto Network’s Unit 42. “Winning a Gold AVA Digital Award is more than an achievement—it’s validation that our mission to educate, engage, and empower security leaders is making an impact. We’ll continue to bring forward the critical conversations, insightful perspectives, and timely threat intelligence that help our listeners defend their organizations in an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

“This award is a testament to the incredible team behind Threat Vector and the value it brings to the industry, and to our network,” said Peter Kilpe, CEO at N2K Networks. “It’s exciting to have watched this show build so much momentum in such a short time and become one of the must-listen podcasts for cybersecurity leaders and operators alike.”

The AVA Digital Awards, an international competition administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes outstanding achievement in digital media production across audio, video, web-based content, and interactive media. With thousands of entries from around the world, this award showcases excellence in digital storytelling and innovation.

Hosted by David Moulton, Director of Thought Leadership at Palo Alto Networks® Unit 42®, new episodes of the Threat Vector podcast air weekly on Thursdays. To listen to the latest episodes of Threat Vector, subscribe wherever you get your favorite shows, or visit the show page on the N2K CyberWire network for more information.

About N2K Networks

From news to knowledge, N2K delivers critical industry insights, strategic intelligence, and performance-driven learning products that keep cybersecurity professionals in-the-know in a complex and rapidly changing world. Trusted by the industry’s most influential leaders and operators, N2K partners with organizations from Fortune 100 brands to emerging startups, connecting the cybersecurity ecosystem and helping security businesses and professionals grow. Learn more at N2K.com , and discover more of our industry leading podcasts and newsletters at N2K CyberWire .

N2K® and CyberWire® are registered trademarks of N2K Networks, Inc. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

