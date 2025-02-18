Optable, VIA Rail, Touché! and The Globe and Mail Showcase 20% Ticket Sales Impact Through Clean Room Technology

Collaboration Highlights Privacy-Safe Attribution Model, Connecting Ad Exposure to Real-World Outcomes Without Cookies

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Optable , an identity management and data collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy, announced the successful results of a new partnership with VIA Rail , Touché! and The Globe and Mail’s advertising arm, Globe Media Group . Using Optable’s clean room technology, the collaboration effectively matched ad-exposed Globe readers to ticket purchasers, resulting in a proven 20% increase in ticket sales.

“This collaboration with VIA Rail and Globe Media Group shows the direction our industry needs to take,” said Vlad Stesin, Chief Strategy Officer at Optable. “Cookie-based measurement is outdated, and we’re proving there’s a better way—one that respects user privacy while delivering reliable, actionable results. It’s a shift that’s long overdue.”

This case study comes on the heels of a prior collaboration involving Optable, VIA Rail, Touché!, and The Globe and Mail that focused on audience targeting and campaign efficiency. The earlier partnership highlighted impressive outcomes, including 3.4X greater reach, 2.5X lower cost per reach, 1.5X higher efficiency in viewable impressions, and competitive cost per qualified visit for VIA Rail Canada’s digital campaign.

While the first study emphasized efficiency gains in targeting, this new case study focused on measurement and attribution, demonstrating how clean rooms are directly connecting ad exposure to ticket sales by securely matching Globe readers with VIA Rail purchasers. Both projects outline the significant potential of clean room technology in advertising.

Collaboration Advances Privacy-Safe Ad Measurement

The campaign aimed to address a pressing industry need: reducing reliance on third-party cookies while delivering actionable insights. By leveraging Optable’s clean room, data from The Globe and Mail’s ad-exposed audience was securely matched with VIA Rail’s ticket purchaser data. The result is a clear, privacy-safe measurement of the campaign’s contribution to ticket sales, demonstrating the potential for cookie-independent measurement solutions.

“As an industry, we have a responsibility to prioritize consumer privacy while delivering results that matter,” said Kabil Rahaman, Head of Commercial Data at The Globe and Mail. “This project with Optable and VIA Rail shows how we can innovate without cutting corners on accountability. Metrics matter, but so do our readers and the trust we build with our clients. This is the best of both worlds—great results using true deterministic data sets without compromising on what really counts.”

From VIA Rail’s perspective, the campaign’s results validated their commitment to exploring forward-thinking marketing solutions.

“Knowing how our ads actually drive real-world results, like ticket sales, is huge,” said Mia Bergman, Brand and Go-to-market Manager at VIA Rail. “What really sets this partnership apart is how it balances protecting customer privacy with delivering clear, actionable insights.”

The collaboration between Optable, VIA Rail, Touché! and Globe Media Group shows how brands, advertisers and publishers can work together to solve some of advertising’s toughest challenges. By leveraging clean room technology, the partnership not only achieved measurable results, but also raises the bar for privacy-focused data collaboration.

For more information on this case study or to learn how Optable’s solutions can help your business, please click here .

About Optable

Optable is an identity management & data collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Optable makes it easy for media owners, publishers and platforms to harness the power of their first party data by building a comprehensive identity strategy, enriching their audiences with leading data sets, and activating audiences through purpose-built integrations. Optable simplifies difficult data management challenges so that customers can build identity graphs quickly, reduce their overall technology costs, and grow revenue through multiple monetization strategies. To learn more, visit: https://www.optable.co/

About Globe Media Group

Globe Media Group is a media and marketing company that empowers advertisers with solutions and content to influence ambitious Canadians. As the advertising arm of The Globe and Mail, Globe Media Group’s offerings are end-to-end across multiple platforms, including digital, video, podcasts, app, newspaper and magazines, as well as custom content and special events. Globe Media Group provides unparalleled access to influential audiences within trusted, premium environments, reaching 20.5 million monthly unique visitors through Globe Alliance—a premium digital network of the world’s best news, business and lifestyle sites. Globe Media Group also connects advertisers to 2.6 million weekly readers of The Globe and Mail, Canada’s most trusted news source. Each day, The Globe engages Canadians with award-winning coverage and analysis of news, politics, business and lifestyle topics.

