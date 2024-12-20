Thought Technology Ltd Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Montreal-based Thought Technology Ltd wraps up its 50th year in business providing psychophysiological instrumentation to an international customer base.

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Thought Technology is a Montreal based company that specializes in manufacturing biofeedback, neurofeedback, and psychophysiological instruments They mark their 50th year in business as they look towards their future providing “Technology for Better Health.”

Since its inception in 1974 with the revolutionary GSR 2™, Thought Technology has been at the forefront of biofeedback, neurofeedback, and psychophysiological tools. This iconic hand-held device, measuring stress through skin conductance, paved the way for future product development.

Driven by a vision to “unlock human potential,” Thought Technology expanded its product line to include highly accurate instruments tailored for general health, peak athletic performance, and academic research. These solutions empower health professionals to enhance mental and physical well-being through advanced neuro and biofeedback techniques.

Founder Dr. Hal Myers reflects, “Reaching our 50-year milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team, our late co-founder Lawrence Klein, and the unwavering support of our customers and international partners. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to our journey.”

The year of commemorative activities included: exclusive sponsorship of the opening reception at the Association of Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback (AAPB) 54th Annual Scientific Meeting in Denver; a welcome reception at the International Society for Neuroregulation and Research (ISNR) 32nd Annual Conference in Chicago; and sponsorship of the Scientific Program reception at the Biofeedback Federation of Europe 22nd Meeting in Ljubljana, Slovenia. They close out the year with a special offer on a self-care package of some of their most popular products.

In the coming year, the company looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation, focusing on new software development and advancing hardware technology. They will be exhibiting their products at the upcoming Biofeedback Federation of Europe meeting to be held in Brescia, Italy – March 24-29, 2025.

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Thought Technology Ltd. is the global leader in biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturing. Our products are integral to numerous therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols, utilized by tens of thousands of clinicians across thousands of medical institutions in over 85 countries.

Committed to innovation, Thought Technology Ltd. actively supports new research and development initiatives, fostering the creation of cutting-edge applications for our instruments. Our equipment is at the forefront of telemedicine, web-based monitoring, biofeedback, sports training, human-machine interface research, physiology-driven multimedia environments, and virtual reality.

Dedicated to excellence, Thought Technology Ltd. continuously strives to enhance the quality of our products and services. We proudly maintain ISO 13485 and CE certification, ensuring the highest standards for our organization and products.

