Gaudio Lab, Winner of CES Innovation Awards for Three Consecutive Years, to Unveil New Solutions at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gaudio Lab, a leader in AI audio technology, will participate in CES early next year, presenting a range of AI audio solutions across various industries. The exhibition will feature demos of the core technology behind the CES 2025 Innovation Award-winning “Gaudio Music Placement” and unveil an automotive audio infotainment solution.

AI Technology to Solve Copyright Challenges in Global Content Distribution

The award-winning “Gaudio Music Replacement” applies its core technology to address music copyright challenges during video content distribution. The AI automatically detects copyrighted music and swiftly replaces it with high-quality alternatives that fit the content’s mood. Already adopted by multiple broadcasters, this solution has been successfully commercialized, with ongoing discussions with international broadcasters.

AI-Powered Automotive Audio Infotainment Solution

At CES, Gaudio Lab will also debut its AI-powered automotive audio infotainment solution. This innovative technology allows users to separate instruments such as vocals, drums, and bass and distribute them across different spaces within the car. It also enables karaoke functionality with vocal removal. Additional features include a panoramic mode for expansive soundscapes and a clubhouse mode with enhanced sound field effects. Users can enjoy seat-specific sound preferences, such as driver-focused or VIP seat modes, enabled by world-class AI audio separation and internationally standardized spatial audio technology.

Recognized Excellence in Audio Technology

Gaudio Lab has been recognized for its audio expertise and innovation, winning four CES Innovation Awards over three consecutive years (2023–2025) for:

AI Content Creation Solution (Gaudio Music Placement)

Real-Time Noise Reduction Solution ( Just Voice )

) Loudness Management Technology (LM1)

Spatial Audio Technology (Gaudio Spatial Audio, GSA)

Gaudio Lab at CES 2025

Gaudio Lab will showcase its award-winning and other AI audio products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this January. During CES 2024, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella visited Gaudio Lab’s booth, garnering significant attention. At CES 2025, Gaudio Lab will host a booth in the Global Pavilion, exhibiting a range of innovative AI audio solutions including Gaudio Music Replacement, the automotive audio infotainment solution, Gaudio Sing (a karaoke feature compatible with any device), and Gaudio Studio (a service for source separation and noise reduction).

Hyun-Oh Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab, said, “We aim to showcase the wonder and joy of AI audio technology to a wider audience through the CES stage. With our world-leading technology, we are committed to enriching people’s lives with delightful sound experiences every day.”

About Gaudio Lab



Gaudio Lab is a leading AI audio technology start-up that was founded in 2015 following the company’s spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has worked to develop technologies to deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, gaining the attention and support from top global strategic investors such as SBVA, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver Corp. Across and between reality and virtual reality, Gaudio Lab’s solutions will continue to provide optimized audio on a diverse range of platforms such as earbuds, smartphones, VOD, VR/AR, theaters, automotives and more. Gaudio Lab secured three consecutive CES Innovation Awards (2025/2024/2023, 4 products), finalist nominated for the SXSW Innovation Award 2024, adopted the ANSI/CTA international standard (2022), and obtained recognition through the adoption of the ISO/IEC MPEG-H international standard (2018, 2013). The company was also honored with the VR Awards for the Best VR Innovation Company in London (2017).

