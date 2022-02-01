Thompson Hotels Expands Culture Lives Here Program with New Creative Activations and Culinary Experiences for Guests and Locals

The Thompson Hotels Brand Embraces Each Destination’s Culture with Dynamic Showcases, Unique Events, and Bespoke ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announces the expansion of Culture Lives Here, a program that spans across the entire Thompson Hotels portfolio and is aimed at honoring and celebrating creatives. Dubbed as ‘culture shifters,’ these individuals are making a significant impact in different facets of culture, including music, art, fashion, design, and culinary. This year, eight new culture shifters will curate on-property events and activations for guests, locals and World of Hyatt members at four Thompson Hotels properties in the United States. The Thompson Hotels brand is also launching ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties, which are limited time offerings that invite guests and locals to collaborate with the brand’s talented chefs and bar leaders to curate and host the ultimate summer soiree at select Thompson Hotels.





“Through the expansion of Culture Lives Here and introduction of our ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties concept, we’re honoring Thompson Hotels’ roots in culture and taking it to new heights,” said vice president and global brand leader of Hyatt’s lifestyle & luxury brands, Crystal Vinisse Thomas. “The brand has always been about creating cultural epicenters, and through these initiatives, we’re celebrating important voices impacting each hotel’s locale, while also championing our own team members shaping the culture within our walls.”

Explore Cultural Events and Activations with Local Creatives

Thompson Hotels’ Culture Lives Here provides a platform for rising and established creative artists to showcase their talents within the Thompson Hotels universe, while fostering an inspiring program for guests and locals to experience first-hand. This year, the brand has teamed up with eight culture shifters to launch dynamic events and activations available for guests and locals at Thompson Hollywood, Thompson Austin, Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead, and Thompson Central Park New York. Event goers will have the opportunity to meet these individuals who each, through their lives and work, impact the cultural landscape of their respective locales.

Thompson Hollywood: Thursday, June 8 To celebrate the launch of this year’s Culture Lives Here events, guests and locals experienced the premiere of The Bright Side, a short film co-directed by Los Angeles culture shifters: International Tap Star Maud Arnold and cinematographer and director Joshua Steen at Thompson Hollywood. The screening was followed by a panel discussion centered on how culture is evolving in today’s world and specifically how it’s being shaped in Los Angeles. The Bright Side will be available for guests to view via select Thompson Hotels’ in-room entertainment.

Thompson Austin: Tuesday, August 15 Discover new threads and deep beats with Austin culture shifters wardrobe stylist and philanthropist Loreal Sarkisian and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, co-founder of American psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, where the two creatives team up to present a fashion showcase with music accompaniment.

Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead: Monday, September 18 Immerse in Atlanta’s diverse art and music scene with local culture shifters, world renowned photographer and creative entrepreneur, Cam Kirk, and Tunde Balogun, co-founder and president of Atlanta-headquartered music label, LVRN, with a short film co-directed by the two tastemakers centered on Atlanta’s culture and their impact on the city’s rich history.

Thompson Central Park New York: Thursday, November 30 Experience a captivating showcase from New York City culture shifters Daniel J. Watts, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated multidisciplinary artist, and Josef Adamu, creative director for Sunday School, which is an agency that focuses on educating through photography and film. Here, guests will enjoy a live performance centered on celebrating Black joy.



Details on how to reserve event tickets will be available on Hyatt’s FIND platform on Friday, June 16. A function within Hyatt’s industry-leading World of Hyatt program, FIND allows guests and members to explore more than 200 experiences offered globally.

Beyond the on-property events, guests can learn more about Culture Lives Here through curated in-room content available across the Thompson Hotels portfolio, including access to short films and panel recordings from this year’s culture shifters.

“I’m honored and excited to be a part of this year’s group of culture shifters,” says Joshua Steen, cinematographer and culture shifter in Los Angeles. “It’s been a pleasure teaming up with fellow creatives and learning how our travels are a major source of inspiration in forming the way we approach our work. Through Culture Lives Here, we’re given a unique platform to push our creative boundaries, and more importantly, make meaningful connections with locals and visitors in the places we call home.”

Experience Bespoke Summer Soirees with ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties

To celebrate Thompson Hotels’ distinct culinary heritage and unique social spaces, the brand is also rolling out ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties. These elevated experiences will invite guests, locals, and members to customize and host their own bespoke dinner party at a Thompson Hotel. From personalized menus and decor to curated music and delightful surprises, hosts will work with the property’s culinary and events teams to tailor every aspect of their dinner party, setting the mood for a lively and memorable gathering for up to 16 guests. Launching in late June 2023 and available at select Thompson Hotels locations, dinner parties will take place in intimate spaces throughout the hotels, including rooftops, private dining rooms, event venues and participating properties’ signature Thompson Suite. ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties will connect guests, locals, and members with the authentic culinary culture of each city, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to celebrating culture within guests’ experiences. To find more information about ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties, visit each participating Thompson property’s “Offers” page.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Thompson Hotels

Thompson Hotels have transformed conventional hospitality into dynamic cultural moments inspired by the surrounding streets since the brand’s first hotel opened in downtown NYC more than 20 years ago. Today, the brand continues to channel local creative energy into its expanding international portfolio of properties, with restaurants helmed by top culinary names, lobbies that double as cultural epicenters, boundary-pushing music programs, and more. The result is a magnetic hub built for collective gathering, where distinct design is an ethos and a signature part of the guest experience. Each hotel serves as an inspiring home base for guests and creatives alike to connect with each other and what moves culture forward. The Thompson Hotels portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels currently includes The Beekman, Gild Hall and Thompson Central Park New York in New York City; Thompson Washington D.C.; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico; Thompson Playa del Carmen on Mexico’s Riviera Maya; Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico’s Pacific Coast; Thompson Dallas, Thompson San Antonio, and Thompson Austin in Texas; Thompson Savannah; Thompson Hollywood; Thompson Buckhead; Thompson Denver; and Thompson Madrid in Spain. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.thompsonhotels.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, outlook, occupancy, the amount by which the Company intends to reduce its real estate asset base, the expected amount of gross proceeds from the sale of such assets, and the anticipated timeframe for such asset dispositions, the number of properties we expect to open in the future, booking trends, RevPAR trends, our expected Adjusted SG&A expense, our expected capital expenditures, our expected net rooms growth, our expected system-wide RevPAR, our expected one-time integration costs, financial performance, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; the pace and consistency of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term effects of the pandemic, additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants, including with respect to global and regional economic activity, travel limitations or bans, the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees, or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants or other pandemics, epidemics or other health crises; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations, including with respect to our acquisition of Apple Leisure Group and Dream Hotel Group and the successful integration of each business; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

