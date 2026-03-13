ThinkEquity Appoints Michael Messigner as Head of Fixed Income Trading

ThinkEquity, an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Michael Messigner as Head of Fixed Income Trading

Mr. Messinger is a seasoned fixed income professional with more than 40 years of experience in the global securities industry. He began his career in the 1980s as a fixed income clerk and runner at Stuart Coleman & Co, a NYSE Member firm, gaining a ground-level understanding of market structure, trade flow, and client service. Through steady progression and leadership development, he ultimately served as Chief Executive Officer of HC Wainwright from 2006 to 2010.

Throughout his career, he has built, led, and scaled fixed income desks at multiple firms, including Commonwealth, Investec Ernest & Co, Maxim and Canaccord Genuity with hands-on experience across virtually all major product areas. His expertise spans municipal bonds, U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed and structured products, preferred securities, emerging markets debt, and corporate credit across the full risk spectrum-from high-grade and high-yield to distressed debt and trade claims.

Mr. Messinger’s professional focus has always been focused on combining deep market knowledge with disciplined risk management and development of strong client relationships. He understands the evolving needs of institutional investors & family offices to consistently deliver tailored fixed income solutions across market cycles.

Mr. Messinger’s mission today is to create a versatile, integrated fixed income platform that serves institutional and family office clients across all aspects of the market. The ThinkEquity platform to Mr. Messinger emphasizes renewed commitment to personal service and relationship-driven execution, enhanced by the thoughtful use of modern trading and analytics technology to deliver efficient, transparent, and effective outcomes for clients. Michael graduated from The University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and holds Securities licenses Series 7, 24, 52, 53, 55, 57, 63 and 65.

About ThinkEquity:

ThinkEquity is an investment bank and brokerage firmcreated by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. ThinkEquity’s sector focuses are Healthcare, Technology, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Crypto, Cleantech, Shipping and Consumer. ThinkEquity underwrites IPOs, Secondaries, Uplistings, Dual Listings, Cross Listings & Spacs. ThinkEquity also acts as a placement agent in Registered Directs, Pipes, Private Placements and Debt placements. ThinkEquity performs Merger and Acquisitions, Strategic Advisory Services and Venture Capital placements. Please visit ThinkEquity at www.think-equity.com for more information.

Contact:

Michael S. Messinger

Head of Fixed Income Trading

501 East Las Olas Blvd. Suite 301

Fort Lauderdale Fl. 33301

Direct: 954-451-1104

Main: 646-968-9355

William Baquet

President

ThinkEquity

212-732-8500

wbaquet@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

