HSR Capital Acquires StratDev Following Competitive Sale Process

HSR Capital to scale StratDev’s performance-driven growth platform.

StratDev, a growth marketing agency known for scaling B2B companies through performance marketing infrastructure and systems, has been acquired by HSR Capital, a private investment holdings company focused on operationally intensive growth businesses. The transaction closed on January 30, 2026, for an undisclosed amount.

Since its inception, founder Jordan Calderon has led StratDev’s rapid growth through a combination of operational discipline, performance-focused execution, and a people-first culture. Over the past five years, the firm delivered an average of 118% year-over-year revenue growth while maintaining approximately 50% EBITDA margins. The company attracted interest from private equity firms, strategic buyers, and independent operators during the sale process.

“We built StratDev around world-class customers and partners,” said Calderon. “As we evaluated potential buyers, the priority was finding the right operator that could take the business forward while staying deeply committed to the people behind the business, not just taking the highest offer. HSR Capital immediately stood out in their understanding of systems, accountability, and scale. That alignment made the deal a match.”

The transaction is rooted in a shared commitment to disciplined execution, operational rigor, and long-term growth. Under HSR Capital’s ownership, StratDev will expand its capabilities across AI-enabled marketing systems, enterprise client acquisition, and performance infrastructure – while maintaining its people-first operating model.

“StratDev already operates at an elite level,” said Harish Ramachandran, Managing Partner of HSR Capital. “Our role is to accelerate what clearly works, by expanding reach, strengthening capabilities, and continuing to deliver measurable growth for clients.”

The acquisition is structured to ensure continuity for StratDev’s clients and team. StratDev’s leadership, systems, and service model remain fully intact under the acquisition. Calderon will continue in an advisory capacity through the transition, focusing on growth strategy and operational development, as HSR Capital supports the firm’s next phase of growth.

About StratDev

StratDev is an award-winning growth marketing firm specializing in scalable customer acquisition systems for B2B companies. The firm integrates outbound infrastructure, paid media, SEO, and conversion optimization to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes across startup and scaleup clients. StratDev was founded in 2021 by Jordan Calderon and has been recognized as a Top 100 Performance Marketing Agency by MARsum® and Expertise.com. For more information, visit www.StratDev.co

About HSR Capital

HSR Capital is a private holding company that invests in operationally intensive businesses with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. The firm focuses on partnering with experienced teams to scale through strategic execution, systems-driven operations, and sustainable value creation.

Media Details

Contact Person Name: Karishma Sood

Contact Email: hello@stratdevdigitalmarketing.com

City & Country: LOS ANGELES, CA

SOURCE: StratDev

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire