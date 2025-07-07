The World’s First Bathroom-Themed Slots Game Launches: Deuce of Zeus Goes Live Exclusively on Otherworld Casino

Crypto casino Otherworld debuts mythologically unhinged slots game, where the King of the Gods is crowned the Lord of the Lavatory

Willemstad, Curacao–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2025) – Otherworld Casino, a Curaçao-licensed online casino, has officially launched Deuce of Zeus™, the world’s first bathroom-themed slots battle game. A tongue-in-cheek spoof of popular slots games, Deuce of Zeus™ reimagines Zeus, the king of Olympus not on a golden throne—but on a porcelain one.

Deuce of Zeus is a 5×6 slot game packed with digestive distress. With 6 reels and 5 symbol rows, every spin drops a cascade of chaos from Mount Olympus straight into the toilet bowl—blending mythology with toilet humor, bonus rounds and over-the-top slots betting mayhem.

“Even gods get gassy,” said Emma Grant, a spokesperson for Otherworld. “Deuce of Zeus is unapologetically ridiculous, and that’s what makes it fun. It combines premium gameplay with farts, poop and lots of other low-brow high-jinx. If you’ve ever wanted to win real money while watching a toilet burst into flames—this is your game. We’re not here to make gambling serious. We’re here to make it stupid fun.“

Deuce of Zeus™ Game Features:

RTP: 96%

Min Bet: €0.02

Max Bet: €100

Exclusive to Otherworld Casino

With top quality animation and an unforgettable soundtrack of flatulence and bathroom sounds, Deuce of Zeus™ invites players to trade thunderbolts for toilet rolls and glory for gastrointestinal mayhem.

Deuce of Zeus™ is now available exclusively at Otherworld.

