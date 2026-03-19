The Wall Street Journal Highlights Emerging “Smell AI” – Ainos Advances Commercial Deployment in Semiconductor Environments

As AI expands beyond vision and language, Ainos advances commercial deployment of AI Nose in industrial environments-positioning the Company at the forefront of this emerging category

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos” or the “Company”), a SmellTech platform digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today highlighted its inclusion in The Wall Street Journal article “ The E-Nose Knows: AI Learns to Smell ,” which underscores the emergence of AI capable of sensing and interpreting smell-expanding beyond traditional modalities such as vision, speech, and language.

The article describes how AI-powered electronic nose (“E-Nose”) systems are being applied across healthcare diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and industrial settings, including semiconductor manufacturing. The report also references Ainos among companies advancing AI smell technology.

Ainos Perspective: Digital Olfaction as an Emerging AI Data Frontier

As highlighted in the report, smell-based AI remains at an early stage of development-comparable to computer vision decades ago-with potential applications spanning disease detection through breath analysis, industrial monitoring, and safety systems.

Ainos believes digital olfaction represents a multi-year growth opportunity, with scent emerging as a new AI data modality. As computer vision evolved into a ubiquitous technology and a large market over time, AI-driven scent sensing is at the beginning of a similar adoption curve, supported by the development of scalable “Smell Data” and “Smell ID” frameworks.

AI Nose, a trainable AI olfaction platform, originated in healthcare applications requiring high precision and sensitivity in detecting complex scent patterns. This technical foundation supports expansion into industrial and robotic environments, where continuous, real-time chemical sensing may enable predictive monitoring, automation, and safety improvements.

Advancing Commercial Deployment in Semiconductor Environments

Ainos has initiated early-stage commercial deployment of AI Nose in semiconductor manufacturing environments, where ultra-clean conditions, and precise chemical control are essential.

The Company is executing a signed deployment of 1,400 AI Nose systems in backend semiconductor environments. This deployment represents the initial phase of a broader roadmap targeting up to 20,000 systems.

In parallel, Ainos is pursuing validation in front-end wafer fabrication environments with approximately 200 AI Nose systems, alongside early integration into robotic and quadruped inspection platforms.

These activities signal the early stage of potential scaled adoption of AI-driven scent sensing in industrial environments.

CEO Commentary

Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos, said:

“Artificial intelligence is evolving from understanding what we see and hear to interpreting what we smell.

We are at the early stage of this transition. At Ainos, we are moving beyond development into initial commercial deployment in industrial environments, including semiconductor-related settings.

Semiconductor adoption is an important starting point, and we are expanding into robotics, smart manufacturing, and healthcare, where real-time chemical intelligence may become increasingly important. Our focus is on scaling deployments, building recurring revenue streams, and developing the data infrastructure that will support the next generation of Smell AI.”

Looking Ahead

Ainos will continue expanding validation and deployment of its AI Nose platform across semiconductor and other industrial sectors, while advancing its SmellTech ecosystem, including data standardization, AI modeling, and scalable infrastructure.

The Company believes that execution in real-world environments and expansion of recurring deployment models will be key drivers of long-term value creation.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of “AI” and “Nose,” is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Ainos IR

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

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