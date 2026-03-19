CHAR Technologies Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement, Initiation of New Marketing Efforts

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CHAR Technologies (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company“) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering“). The Offering was initially announced on February 23, 2026 and was subsequently increased on March 6, 2026. Following the March 6, 2026 announcement, the Company received additional investor demand, resulting in a modest further increase in the final size of the Offering.

In connection with closing of the offering, the Company issued 17,055,585 units (“Units“) at a price of C$0.235 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$4,008,062.48. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share“) and one half of a non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of C$186,078.87 to arm’s length finders, and no finder’s warrants were issued.

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units under the Offering are being offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements in each of the provinces of Canada, and are being offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada (“OSC 72-503“), and accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to OSC 72-503 will not be subject to resale restrictions. All other securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is not a Related Party Transaction as defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“) and therefore is not subject to TSXV Policy 5.9.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities law, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, to continue to progress the Company’s project pipeline, and to support capital advisory and investor relations services.

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreement with Outside the Box Capital

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing and consulting agreement with the arm’s length marketing firm Outside the Box Capital Inc. (“OTBC“), of Oakville, Ontario, to build awareness as the Company continues to work on delivering key milestones and to provide marketing consulting and investor relations services, including marketing through OTBC’s social media channels and online media distribution. Specifically, OTBC will employ various social media platforms, including Reddit, Discord, Telegram, X, StockTwits, YouTube, and Facebook to bring investor awareness to the Company.

Under the OTBC Agreement, for a term of six months effective as of March 15th, 2026, the Company will pay OTBC an aggregate cash compensation of C$150,000 plus applicable taxes. No stock options, performance factors, or additional compensation are included.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements“) about CHAR and its business and operations. The words “may”, “would”, “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Offering, the anticipated benefits of, and rationale for, the Offering, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, the anticipated development of additional project sites on an expedited basis, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, the timing and ability of CHAR to obtain final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange and those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Company’s most recent Management Discussion & Analysis and financial statements, and available under CHAR’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

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