The Villa Roma Resort Expands Outdoor Resort Experiences to Support Sullivan County’s Summer Tourism Season

Enhanced poolside amenities, new dining destinations, live entertainment and family-friendly programming reinforce the Catskills’ appeal as a premier destination for summer getaways.

As Sullivan County welcomes another busy summer tourism season, The Villa Roma Resort is expanding its outdoor resort experience with upgraded pool amenities, premium cabanas, new dining concepts, live entertainment and digital guest conveniences, creating new reasons for visitors to spend more time exploring the Catskills while supporting the region’s growing reputation as a four-season destination.

The investment comes as travellers increasingly seek destinations that offer more than just accommodations. Across the hospitality industry, guests are placing greater value on immersive resort experiences that combine recreation, dining, entertainment and wellness in one location. For destinations such as Sullivan County, these experiences encourage longer stays, repeat visits and greater visitor engagement throughout the region.

Tourism continues to play a vital role in Sullivan County’s economy, with the Catskills attracting families, couples, groups and drive-to visitors seeking outdoor recreation and authentic destination experiences. As visitor expectations evolve, resorts that offer all-day experiences are becoming increasingly important in strengthening the region’s appeal as a year-round destination.

At the centre of The Villa Roma Resort’s outdoor experience is its expansive pool complex, featuring two outdoor swimming pools and a children’s pool, with an indoor pool and indoor hot tubs available as additional recreational options at the resort, providing recreation for guests of all ages. The outdoor areas have been enhanced with upgraded lounge furniture, additional pool umbrellas and premium cabanas, creating inviting spaces where guests can spend the day relaxing with family and friends. The cabanas have been incredibly popular, giving families and groups dedicated spaces to enjoy the pool area while making the most of the resort’s dining, entertainment and recreational offerings. Each cabana is supported by a dedicated service team that handles guests’ food and beverage requests, adding personalised service to the private poolside experience. Daily DJs and entertainers also perform in the pool area, adding live music and entertainment to the daytime experience.

Guests can now reserve private cabanas online before arrival, making it easier for families and groups to personalise their stay while enjoying dedicated spaces with dedicated service and convenient access to dining, refreshments and recreational activities throughout the day.

Complementing the enhanced pool experience is The Pavilion, the resort’s poolside dining destination, best known for its freshly made classic cheese and pepperoni pizzas, fresh-squeezed orange juice, fresh watermelon juice and popcorn, as well as convenient grab-and-go snacks. SPLASH adds a refreshing poolside experience with frozen cocktails including piña coladas, strawberry daiquiris and Miami Vices, while EMBER – Live Fire Kitchen brings Indian-inspired flavours to the outdoor dining experience with favourites such as chicken tikka masala served with handmade naan bread baked fresh in the oven. Together, the three venues offer guests convenient dining and refreshment options throughout the day without having to leave the pool area.

Further enhancing convenience, The Villa Roma Resort has introduced online food ordering, allowing guests to browse menus and order directly from participating dining venues using their smartphones. Combined with online cabana reservations and other digital guest services, these enhancements provide visitors with a more seamless and personalised resort experience.

“Our guests want experiences that are effortless, memorable and centred around spending quality time together. Today’s travellers are looking for destinations where they can spend the entire day enjoying great food, relaxing by the pool, listening to live music, participating in activities and creating lasting memories with family and friends. Our continued investment in the outdoor guest experience reflects that evolution while reinforcing The Villa Roma Resort’s longstanding commitment to exceptional hospitality and to Sullivan County’s tourism industry,” said Sandeep Wadhwa, Chairman, The Villa Roma Resort.

Beyond leisure travel, the enhanced outdoor amenities are creating new opportunities for corporate retreats, company outings, family reunions, milestone celebrations and community gatherings. Supported by the resort’s accommodations, restaurants, recreational facilities and event spaces, organisations and groups can combine meetings, networking and outdoor activities within a single destination.

Throughout the season, guests can also enjoy an expanding calendar of live entertainment, wellness-focused experiences, family activities and recreational programming, creating an energetic atmosphere from morning through evening. Whether visiting for a weekend getaway, a day by the pool or an extended family vacation, guests can enjoy experiences designed to appeal to every generation.

As one of Sullivan County’s longest-established destination resorts and one of the region’s major hospitality employers, The Villa Roma Resort continues to invest in experiences that enhance the visitor journey while supporting the county’s tourism economy. By expanding outdoor recreation, introducing innovative dining concepts and embracing digital guest services, the resort is helping strengthen the Catskills’ reputation as a destination where visitors can relax, reconnect and create lasting memories throughout the year.

About The Villa Roma Resort

Nestled across 434 scenic acres in Callicoon, Sullivan County, New York, The Villa Roma Resort is one of the Catskills’ premier year-round destination resorts. Renowned for its warm hospitality and extensive recreational offerings, the resort features an 18-hole PGA Golf Course, an Indoor Golf Simulator, multiple restaurants, cafés, bars and lounges, indoor and outdoor pools, live entertainment, wellness facilities, conferences, weddings and family-friendly experiences. Welcoming golfers, leisure travellers, corporate groups and families from across the Northeast, The Villa Roma Resort continues to deliver memorable experiences that inspire guests to return throughout the year.

Contact Details:

https://villaroma.com/

rahat@villaroma.com

SOURCE: The Villa Roma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire