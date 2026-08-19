Empire Metals Limited Announces MRE Upgrade at Pitfield Titanium Project

MRE Upgrade Confirms Pitfield Project as the World’s Largest Titanium Resource

Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to report an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) at its Pitfield Project in Western Australia (‘Pitfield’ or the ‘Project’), confirming the Project as the world’s largest titanium resource. The MRE is reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (‘JORC’) 2012 Code (The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves) and includes Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories.

Highlights

World’s largest titanium resource 1 : upgraded MRE of 8.16 billion tonnes at 4.3% TiO 2 for 349 million tonnes of contained TiO 2 , across the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits

Including Resource Classifications: Measured: 374 million tonnes at 5.8% TiO 2 for 21.6 million tonnes of contained TiO 2 Indicated: 3.65 billion tonnes at 4.3% TiO 2 for 154.7 million tonnes of contained TiO 2 Inferred: 4.2 billion tonnes at 4.1% TiO 2 for 173 million tonnes of contained TiO 2

First Measured Resource declared at Pitfield, defines high-grade material coupled with

Indicated Resources, strengthens confidence to progress mine planning and economic studies

Near-surface, in-situ weathered zone of 4.39 billion tonnes at 4.4% TiO 2 for 194.5 million tonnes of contained TiO 2 : comprising soft, friable material from surface containing naturally formed anatase and rutile, with minimal overburden and no inter-burden, supporting simple, efficient mining methods

High-grade TiO 2 cores define early mining targets with continuous zones averaging above 6% TiO 2 over a 5km strike length and up to 1.25km width at Thomas, and over a 4.0km strike length at Cosgrove

Flowsheet based on conventional processing steps with direct access to global markets: integrated flowsheet demonstrated to produce high-purity (99%+) TiO 2 targeting pigment and titanium sponge feedstocks (announced 11 June 2026), with established rail links to deep-water ports serving Asia, the USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia

1 Source: US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025, World Resources of Titanium Minerals; comparison against publicly reported JORC (or equivalent) titanium MRE statements on a contained TiO 2 basis. USGS national inventory figures are not reported under the JORC Code.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: “This upgraded MRE is a landmark moment for Empire Metals and confirms Pitfield as the world’s largest titanium resource. To have defined 8.16 billion tonnes at 4.3% TiO 2 , containing 349 million tonnes of TiO 2 , underlines the sheer scale of this discovery.

“The scale is only part of the story. The declaration of our first Measured Resource of 374 million tonnes at 5.8% TiO 2 containing 21.6 million TiO 2 , together with a substantial Indicated component, provides the platform for mine planning and the economic studies that will underpin Pitfield’s development. This milestone comes just weeks after we demonstrated an integrated flowsheet based on conventional processing steps, producing TiO 2 at better than 99% purity, targeting both pigment and titanium metal feedstocks. The high-grade weathered zone sits at surface and lends itself to simple, efficient mining methods. We now have both halves of the equation: a titanium resource of exceptional scale, and an integrated processing route designed to produce high-value products.

“Pitfield has the hallmarks of a tier-one titanium project: scale, grade, simple mining methods, processing route based on conventional processing steps and direct access to global markets, in a strategically important mining friendly jurisdiction.”

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For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell Tel: 020 4583 1440 S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker) Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl Tel: 020 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond Tel: 020 7523 8000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell Tel: 020 3829 5000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk Tel: 020 7920 3150 Chapter One Advisors (Australian Financial PR) David Tasker dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au Tel: +61 433 112 936

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SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire