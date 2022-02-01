The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Expand in Japan With Plans for Hotel Toranomon Hills

Located in the heart of Tokyo’s newest international business hub, Hotel Toranomon Hills will offer guests a sophisticated yet convivial cocoon for socializing and work

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered in a management agreement with a Mori Building affiliate for Hotel Toranomon Hills, which will be located at the heart of Tokyo’s emerging business center as part of the new Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Slated to open in late 2023, the 205-luxury hotel will debut The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Tokyo and will mark the second hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are thrilled for these plans to debut The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to Tokyo with Hotel Toranomon Hills as part of the landmark Toranomon Hills Station Tower, which will be a cosmopolitan focal point within Tokyo’s newest and innovative business hub for international citizens,” said Sam Sakamura, Hyatt’s vice president Japan and Micronesia. “As Hyatt seeks further growth of its lifestyle and luxury brand portfolio, we are focused on building personal relationships with owners who will help us expand our brands in key markets and deliver the world-class product and service for which Hyatt is known. We are grateful for the continued trust and support of Mori Building and Mori Hospitality Corporation and are honored to grow our collaboration with the launch of this milestone development.”

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a curated compilation of one-of-a-kind, story-worthy hotels around the world. Combining seamless connectivity, inspiring social opportunity and comfort-first luxury, Hotel Toranomon Hills will serve as an “urban living room” in a dynamic business zone for worldly and inquisitive guests.

The sophisticated hotel is conceptualized to be an accessible yet tranquil, functional yet comfortable cocoon amid the bustle of the Tokyo metropolis. Guests visiting Hotel Toranomon Hills will be able to enjoy fast transport to and from Haneda International Airport and easy walking access to innovation hubs, retail centers, art galleries and other attractions via underground and elevated walkways. The hotel’s interiors will be designed by Space Copenhagen, a top Danish design studio, marking its first project in Japan. Characterized by simplicity and extensive use of natural materials, the spaces will be a harmonious blend of Scandinavian and Japanese design and aesthetics.

At the social heart of the hotel will be the lounge, located across the 11thand 12th floors, designed to cater to the needs of modern business professionals who seek seamless connectivity and are inspired by meaningful encounters. The lounge will feature an “active zone” with co-working stations, meeting rooms and complimentary refreshments for productivity and collaboration alongside a relaxation zone and shower facilities for hotel guests who arrive early or have late departures. Further, two signature loft suites will combine restful accommodation and lounge amenities, serving as an alternative co-working space for brainstorming and social gatherings. Featuring a dining room, living room, bathroom and bedroom, these spacious and elegant suites can be configured to fit diverse occasions.

The culinary experiences at the hotel will include a signature restaurant, a café and bar on the first floor. The fine-casual restaurant will feature contemporary European cuisine accentuated with fresh produce from Zeeland, the Dutch homeland of chef-entrepreneur Sergio Herman and a region famous for exceptional seafood. As part of the ground-breaking collaboration between a Mori Building affiliate and Sergio Herman Group to introduce this innovative food and beverage experience, this will be the celebrity chef’s first foray into Japan after a long and illustrious career in Europe that has seen many of his innovative and unique restaurants earn Michelin stars.

“Launching an international-standard hotel is essential for the further expansion and evolution of Toranomon Hills as a new international hub and global business center capable of attracting travelers from all over the world,” said Shingo Tsuji, President and Representative Director of Mori Building Co. “We are thrilled to work with Hyatt on this project, as Hyatt is a long-time collaborator of ours and one of the world’s most well-known and trusted names. We look forward to offering one-of-a-kind urban experiences unique to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand with the debut of Hotel Toranomon Hills.”

The completion of the Toranomon Hills Station Tower will mark the realization of the final major addition to the evolving Toranomon Hills global business hub, developed mainly by Mori Building Co., Ltd., which kicked off in 2014 with Toranomon Hills Mori Tower—home to another Hyatt-branded hotel, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills. The new Toranomon Hills Station Tower will be directly connected to Toranomon Hills Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya subway line and will house office space, restaurants, and a multifunctional complex on its top floors incorporating a main hall, galleries and studios, plus Vertical Garden City initiatives for greenery and biodiversity, including a rooftop garden, steeped gardens, flowing streams and even a swimming pool. Hotel Toranomon Hills will occupy part of the tower’s first floor as well as its 11th to 14th floors.

Once open, Hotel Toranomon Hills will mark the second hotel in Japan within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand portfolio, joining Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoaka, Japan, and is expected to join 35 hotels within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand globally.

