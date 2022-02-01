AWS Launches Second Infrastructure Region in Australia

Second AWS Region in Australia provides customers with more options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in Australia, and serve end users with even lower latency

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region is estimated to support an average of more than 2,500 full-time jobs annually through a planned investment of more than $4.5 billion (approx. A$6.8 billion) in Australia by 2037

Hundreds of thousands of customers, including ANZ, Littlepay, and RMIT University, use local AWS infrastructure to innovate

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure Region in Australia—the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region. Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from AWS data centers located in Australia. AWS is planning to invest an estimated $4.5 billion (approx. A$6.8 billion) in Australia by 2037 through the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region. For more information about AWS Global Infrastructure, visit aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure.

“Australia has a strong history of technical innovation, and the launch of a second AWS Region in Australia provides even greater resilience and enables more customers to develop cloud-based applications that help fuel economic development across the country,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS. “The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region adds to our ongoing infrastructure expansion and investments in Australia since we launched the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region in 2012. We are proud to deepen our investment by driving local job creation, building cloud skills, and creating opportunities for growth and collaboration with our local customers and AWS Partners.”

“We know how important access to secure cloud infrastructure is to Victorian businesses, and providing more choice will deliver a boost to the economy, support innovation, and help to create new jobs locally,” said Victorian Minister for Trade and Investment Tim Pallas.

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, AWS now has 99 Availability Zones across 31 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand. AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region consists of three Availability Zones and joins the existing AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, which opened in November 2012. Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity and near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance.

The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will enable local customers with data residency preferences to store data securely in Australia while providing customers with even lower latency to drive greater productivity, more efficient business operations, and enhanced real-time application performance. Customers will also have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including compute, storage, networking, business applications, developer tools, data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

AWS also released an economic impact study estimating that the company’s projected spending on the construction and operation of the new Region will support more than 2,500 full-time jobs at external businesses annually, with a planned $4.5 billion (approx. A$6.8 billion) investment in Australia by 2037. The investment includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses. These jobs, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs within the country’s broader economy, will be part of the AWS supply chain in Australia. The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region is also estimated to add approximately $10.6 billion (approx. A$15.9 billion) to Australia’s GDP by 2037.

Customers welcome the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region

Hundreds of thousands of organizations in Australia are among the millions of active customers using AWS in more than 190 countries around the world. Enterprises in Australia choose AWS to innovate and assist with accelerating time to market. Customers using AWS include Airtasker, Animal Logic, ANZ Bank, Atlassian, Canva, Cochlear, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Jim’s Group, Kmart, Lion, Lovisa, National Australia Bank, Optus, PEXA Group, Pizza Hut, Smiling Mind, Swimming Australia, Target, Telstra, Ticketek, Woodside Energy, and Youfoodz. Australian public sector customers use AWS to help drive cost savings and better serve local citizens. These customers include FrontierSI, Melbourne Genomics Health Alliance, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), University of Melbourne, and Victorian Land Registry Services. Australian startups, including Brighte, FloodMapp, FrankieOne, Illuvium, Law On Earth, Littlepay, Mr Yum, Omniscient Neurotechnology (o8t), Reejig, and Swoop Aero, are building their businesses with the use of AWS to rapidly scale nationally and around the world.

ANZ Bank provides banking and financial products and services to more than 8.5 million retail and business customers, and operate across 32 markets. “We plan to deploy our AWS targeted workloads and applications through the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region on day one and want to make it our long-term primary AWS location,” said Gerard Florian, group executive of Technology at ANZ. “The lower latency and higher performance we expect of the new AWS Region in Melbourne will help us improve our customer experience and accelerate our cloud adoption.”

Littlepay is a Melbourne-based financial technology company that works with more than 250 transport and mobility providers to enable contactless payments on local buses, city networks, and national public transport systems. “Our mission is to create a universal payment experience around the world, which requires world-class global infrastructure that can grow with us,” said Amin Shayan, CEO at Littlepay. “To drive a seamless experience for our customers, we ingest and process over 1 million monthly transactions in real time using AWS, which enables us to generate insights that help us improve our services. We are excited about the launch of a second AWS Region in Australia, as it gives us access to advanced technologies, like machine learning and artificial intelligence, at a lower latency to help make commuting a simpler and more enjoyable experience.”

PEXA Group operates Australia’s leading digital property settlement platform, which provides an efficient, reliable, and secure settlement experience for home buyers and sellers. “Operational resilience is at the heart of our commitment to customers and our regulatory imperatives, which is why it is a top strategic priority at PEXA,” said Eglantine Etiemble, chief technology officer at PEXA Group. “The launch of a second AWS Region in Australia makes it possible for us to deploy applications securely across multiple Regions to improve the availability and performance of our PEXA platform and continue helping more than 20,000 families a week settle their homes sooner.”

RMIT is a public research university with more than 96,000 students globally. “The launch of an AWS Region in Melbourne gives us the additional capacity to assist researchers, students, and academics to deliver world-class research outcomes that benefit society,” said professor Calum Drummond, deputy vice chancellor of Research and Innovation and vice president at RMIT. “We recently launched RMIT University’s AWS Cloud Supercomputing facility, known as RACE. RMIT researchers are using RACE to advance battery technologies, photonics, and geospatial science. The low latency and high throughput of the AWS Region in Melbourne, combined with our high-bandwidth private fiber network, will enable researchers and students to innovate beyond the limitations of traditional on-premises data centers.”

Australian AWS Partners also welcome the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region

The AWS Partner Network (APN) includes tens of thousands of independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world. AWS Partners build innovative solutions and services on AWS, and the APN helps by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support to customers. AWS ISVs, SIs, and consulting partners help enterprise and public sector customers migrate to AWS, deploy mission-critical applications, and provide a full range of monitoring, automation, and management services for customers’ cloud environments. Examples of Australian-based AWS Partners include Cevo, CMD Solutions, DiUS, IntelligenceBank, Local Measure, NCS, Stax, Unleash live, Urban.io, and Versent. For the full list of AWS Partners, visit aws.amazon.com/partners.

Cevo is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that provides cloud services such as migration, data analytics, and managed services to Australian companies including David Jones, Insignia Financial, MYOB, and Jim’s Group. “Working with AWS has enabled us to expand our team by more than 60 consultants in the past 12 months to meet increased customer demand for deploying highly-regulated cloud environments,” said James Lewis, CEO at Cevo. “As cloud adoption continues to scale, we’re seeing more customers—particularly in the financial, government, and retail sectors—move to the cloud to tap into advanced modernization and analytics capabilities to ideate, design and build new customer-focused services. With the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, we can enable customers to drive more experimentation at scale, while providing assurance that their data is stored securely in Australia.”

Commitment to sustainability

As part of The Climate Pledge, Amazon is committed to reaching net-zero carbon across its business by 2040 and is on a path to powering operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original 2030 target. Amazon is the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, and as of 2021, reached 85% renewable energy across its business. Additionally, AWS will be water positive by 2030, returning more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations. Amazon has three renewable energy investments in Australia, which include a wind farm in Hawkesdale, Victoria, and two solar farms in New South Wales, in Gunnedah and Suntop. When all three projects are operational, these renewable energy investments are expected to generate 717,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, the equivalent of the annual power use of almost 115,000 Australian homes. Amazon now has 57 renewable energy projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

