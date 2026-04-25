The Story Behind Good Driver Club: Why Good Drivers Deserve to Keep More

For 15 years, William Tu drove without a single accident or claim. Still, his annual bill stayed around $3,000. His experience is far from unique. Across the U.S., most careful drivers rarely file collision or comprehensive claims each year. Yet many still see their costs rise alongside everyone else’s. With few alternatives, careful drivers often feel stuck.

For Tu, this didn’t make sense.

In 2022, he met David Clark, a veteran of the auto claims industry with more than three decades of experience. Clark had held leadership roles at major U.S. insurers and served on several industry advisory boards. From inside the system, he had seen the same pattern: careful drivers follow the rules, but often end up paying more than their actual risk would suggest – their records barely affect what they pay.

They kept asking the same question: what would a system look like if it returned the benefit of careful driving to the people who earned it?

That question led to the creation of Good Driver Club, formerly Good Driver Mutuality.

It brings careful drivers together in a club where auto losses are shared. Members pay a 20% service fee to join, while the remaining funds stay in their own accounts until needed for actual repairs. Any unused portion remains with the member.

In practice, over 5,000 plans have completed their cycle, with members collectively saving more than $1.5 million.

The model is built on transparency, fairness, and recognition. Drivers with a clean driving history come together in a club where members can see how it works and where the money goes, and over time, careful driving leads to real potential savings.

“Our goal was simple,” said Tu, founder of Good Driver Club. “If you drive carefully year after year, you should see that reflected in what you pay.”

The vision is simple: a world where good drivers have the right of way.

About Good Driver Club

Good Driver Club helps good drivers keep more of their money. A membership-based alternative to collision and comprehensive coverage, Good Driver Club is not an insurance company. Members pay 20% to run the club. The other 80% stays in their bank account until needed for actual repairs. Every invoice is published weekly. Membership requires a clean driving record, and members keep what isn’t spent. Learn more at gooddriver.ai.

Contact email: Contact@gooddriver.ai

SOURCE: Good Driver Club

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire