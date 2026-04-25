Good Driver Club Publishes Eligible Events in Full Each Monday

Good Driver Club, formerly Good Driver Mutuality, is a community of careful drivers who share auto losses. In the United States, most careful drivers rarely file collision or comprehensive claims, yet premiums often rise each year. They have no clear way to see where their money goes or why costs change. For careful drivers, Good Driver Club offers an alternative. It was built to make every step visible.

Members pay a 20% service fee to join. The remaining funds stay in their own accounts until needed for repairs. Members keep what isn’t spent. This direct link between careful driving and real savings is rare in the industry.

Every Monday, Good Driver Club publishes eligible events in full. Each one shows what happened, what repairs were needed, and the supporting documents including invoices and related records. The following Monday, the related repair costs are shared among members.

Members receive weekly email updates. In the app, they can review both the event details and how costs are shared. Members involved in an eligible event can also track repair progress there.

“Too many systems ask people to trust a black box,” said William Tu, Founder and CEO of Good Driver Club. “People should be able to see what’s real. If members are asked to share repair costs, they should be able to review every eligible event and see how those costs are handled.”

Since launch, each of the club’s eligible events has been published in full. Members do not have to guess. They see what happened for themselves.

About Good Driver Club

Good Driver Club helps good drivers keep more of their money. A membership-based alternative to collision and comprehensive coverage, Good Driver Club is not an insurance company. Members pay 20% to run the club. The other 80% stays in their bank account until needed for actual repairs. Every invoice is published weekly. Membership requires a clean driving record, and members keep what isn’t spent. Learn more at gooddriver.ai.

Contact email: Contact@gooddriver.ai

SOURCE: Good Driver Club

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire