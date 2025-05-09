The Soloviev Foundation Unveils “Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US,” an Inspiring Tribute to America’s 250th Anniversary

Lenny Kravitz joined the VIP audience to honor student essay winners and celebrate launch of landmark public art installation.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Soloviev Foundation welcomed guests on May 8 for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US, a landmark art installation opening to the public May 15. Set on Manhattan’s East Side from 38th to 41st Street along First Avenue, the 6-acre installation transforms remarkable personal stories of WWII heroes and today’s changemakers into a vivid exploration of liberty and equality through larger-than-life visuals and interactive storytelling.

The evening featured an appearance by multiple GRAMMY-winning artist Lenny Kravitz, who served on the panel for the Future Generations Essay Contest and joined Stefan Soloviev, Principal of The Soloviev Foundation and Chairman of the Soloviev Group, in recognizing Janet C. and Jonathan D., two extraordinary student writers whose essays captured the enduring relevance of liberty in contemporary life.

“The energy and emotion present at the ribbon-cutting reaffirmed what this installation is all about,” said Stefan Soloviev. “The voices of the students and those photographed are a powerful reminder of where we’ve been and where we’re going together.”

“Seeing this vision come to life and witnessing the community engaged in these stories is incredibly meaningful,” said Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group. “Path of Liberty is a living conversation where people of all ages and backgrounds can see themselves in the American story and find connection in our shared pursuit of freedom and unity.”

In his remarks, Kravitz emphasized the importance of youth perspectives in shaping the national conversation, saying, “Freedom is a vital, underlying right that anchors all others. The fact that the students have exercised their freedom in such thoughtful, poignant ways should serve as an inspiration and model for all of us.”

“One moment I felt especially proud to be American was when I saw my parents become U.S. citizens. The look of pride on their faces, after years of struggle, reminded me why this country is so special,” shared Brooklyn 10th grader Jonathan. “America is not just a place—it is a promise. A promise that no matter where you come from, you have the chance to build something greater.”

Janet, a 10th-grade student from Queens, shared an essay set against the backdrop of the Olympics, honoring the resilience of her grandparents who immigrated from China in the early 1900s.

“Although they didn’t grow up here, every time they see an American athlete standing on the world podium with our flag waving above, they light up like they’ve won too. And in a way, they have. That’s what makes America so special. It’s not where you start, but how we come together,” she read.

Several of the subjects featured in the photographs and audio stories were in attendance, further amplifying the installation’s mission to explore and elevate the human stories behind America’s founding ideals.

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US has been designed by multi-specialty creative studio C&G Partners and directed by award-winning filmmaker, director, and producer Daniella Vale. The installation, which stands as a prequel to the 2026 United States Quarter Millennial, also features a short film by Donna Lawrence Productions that helps ground the exhibit in a deeper historical context. The adjacent film was produced in collaboration with the Museum of the American Revolution.

Beginning May 15, 2025, guests can experience Path of Liberty free of charge every Thursday through Saturday from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with reservations available at pathoflibertynyc.com . Walk-ups are welcome, and the installation is also illuminated Sunday through Wednesday for public viewing from the perimeter.

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US expands on the Soloviev Foundation’s commitment to bringing the community together through art that encourages contemplation, nurtures connection, and inspires hope.

ABOUT PATH OF LIBERTY: THAT WHICH UNITES US

Encompassing more than six-acres on Manhattan’s East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, the large-scale exhibition provides a visual and narrative journey of the founding principles of the United States, framed by stunning portraits and immersive landscapes. Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US will welcome guests and present an exploration of both the achievements and ongoing challenges of American democracy. Through powerful, large-scale environmental portraits and interactive elements, visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of the country’s past, present, and future. Please visit pathoflibertynyc.com and follow @pathoflibertynyc on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

ABOUT THE SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION

The Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. The Foundation’s gifts go to both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within their communities. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.org.

A complete selection of high-resolution images are available here.

