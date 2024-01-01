All Aboard for 80 Years: Thomas & Friends Marks Milestone with Never-Before-Seen Pilot Episode and Charity Auction

The iconic train franchise releases a never-before-seen pilot episode voiced by legendary musician Ringo Starr

The brand continues celebrations with charitable auction including signed items from Olivia Colman, Eddie Redmayne & Hugh Bonneville, benefiting The National Autistic Society in the U.K.

New podcast episodes centered around key themes from Thomas & Friends’ 80-year history featuring special guests including the Awdry family

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thomas & Friends, the beloved children’s franchise that has captured hearts for generations, announced today its kickoff to celebrate the 80th anniversary and to honor over eight decades of timeless stories about friendship, adventure and teamwork. Since its debut in 1945, the Thomas & Friends show has delighted audiences worldwide and today the brand is unveiling unreleased footage, a new podcast series and offering fans a chance to own historic memorabilia to commemorate the brand’s legacy and rich heritage.









For the first time ever, Mattel is releasing the original, never-before-seen 1983 pilot episode of the classic model series, Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends, on YouTube. By meticulously piecing together 40-year-old 35mm film trims, the Thomas & Friends content team has taken footage from the first test shoot to rebuild and digitize both the picture and sound to give fans a brand new look at the episode that started it all. Mike O’Donnell, the 1984-2003 series composer, also created a new bespoke music arrangement for this special episode. The episode features the classic model trains and the never-before-heard voiceover by legendary musician, Ringo Starr. Starr was the first of many notable storytellers to join the show, paving the way for future celebrity narrators.

“ For 80 years, the Thomas & Friends brand has brought joy to generations, sharing timeless stories and valuable life lessons,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president, Hot Wheels and Global Head of Vehicles & Building Sets at Mattel. “ As we celebrate this momentous year, we’re unveiling 40-year-old footage and newly uncovered stories from the vault for the first time ever, offering longtime fans and new audiences the chance to reconnect with the beloved adventures of Thomas & Friends in new and nostalgic ways.”

Building on the Thomas & Friends Storytime podcast, the brand is launching new episodes weekly beginning May 12, each centered around key themes from Thomas’ 80-year history, such as friendship and teamwork. Each episode will be complemented with a full retelling of a classic Thomas story. Some of the featured guests will be Andrew Brenner, one of the many head writers, Ian McCue, series producer, and members of the Reverend Wilbert Awdry’s family, creator of Thomas the Tank Engine, Christopher Awdry, Richard Awdry, Veronica Chambers, Mark Chambers and Claire Chambers– whom have all played pivotal roles in shaping the franchise. New episodes will be released weekly on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or wherever fans listen to podcasts.

To mark the anniversary moment and celebrate 80 years of entertaining generations, the Thomas & Friends franchise in partnership with Propstore, is also giving fans a rare chance to own original pieces from the brands history, including signed items by celebrity friends, original artwork and props from the iconic stop motion series that first aired in 1984. Also included in the auction are one-of-a-kind pieces signed by iconic British actors who have voiced Thomas & Friends characters throughout the years, including Olivia Colman, Eddie Redmayne and Hugh Bonneville. Mattel UK will pay all NET proceeds of all sums collected under the auction to The National Autistic Society, the UK’s leading charity that provides support, guidance and advice for autistic people and their families. The global auction opens for registration on May 8, with bidding live from May 12 to May 28. More details can be found here.

Global celebrations for the Thomas & Friends 80th anniversary continue throughout the year with new podcast episodes, all-new book titles, exciting new partnerships and continued fun with Day Out with Thomas across the globe.

For more information on Thomas & Friends, please visit Thomasandfriends.com and receive the latest updates on their anniversary celebrations by following the brand on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The excitement doesn’t stop here! In 2026, Thomas & Friends is ready for a thrilling new journey that is set to delight fans old and new.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

Contacts

Press contact:

Mattel Press Office



Press@mattel.com