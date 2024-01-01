The Sandbox Unveils Alpha Season 5 Featuring Iconic Brands Jurassic World, Teletubbies, Deepak Chopra, Atari, Attack on Titan, Hellboy, and More

Launching March 31, Alpha Season 5 is packed with new immersive games, social experiences, gamified worlds, and a chance to earn up to $1 million in rewards.

New gameplay trailer gives players first look at new Jurassic World game and Alpha Season 5

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sandbox, the leading gaming and social platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is launching Alpha Season 5 on March 31, kicking off a six-week season of new games, social experiences, and gamified worlds to explore, featuring immersive experiences in partnership with beloved brands and curated community-created content. Alpha Season 5 is headlined by the Jurassic World collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment featuring the new Jurassic World: Dinosaur Preserve experience and is set on a new Jurassic World-inspired island with six thrilling regions in The Sandbox.









In The Sandbox’s Alpha Season 5, players can enjoy 40+ games from a diverse range of major entertainment and gaming franchises, including Jurassic World, Teletubbies, Deepak Chopra, Atari, Hellboy (2019), Love Island, Care Bears, Terminator: Dark Fate, Attack on Titan, and more. In addition, up to $1 million USD in rewards will be available for players to earn by completing in-game quests as part of the free seasonal battle pass, unlocking unique digital equipment and wearables from featured brands in Alpha Season 5.

The Sandbox is available to play completely free by downloading the app for Windows and Mac by visiting: www.sandbox.game

“Alpha Season 5 marks the beginning of a new era for The Sandbox as we take a major step in growing into a more mature, always-on, live services model, consistently providing our players with new and high-quality content to play and explore,” said Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, The Sandbox. “Players can expect to enjoy a huge variety of new and updated games from their favorite brands and franchises like Jurassic World, Attack on Titan, Hellboy (2019), Terminator: Dark Fate, and many more. We’re also excited to showcase the capabilities of Game Maker 0.11 and let players dive into completely new and innovative games, worlds, and experiences built using assets from beloved IPs that The Sandbox community has created.”

As the featured game in The Sandbox’s Alpha Season 5, Jurassic World: Dinosaur Preserve invites players to a dinosaur sanctuary in Arizona, where they will take on the role of a Dinosaur Protection Group member. Players must keep the facilities running smoothly by exploring, collecting, and completing a variety of quests to keep the dinosaurs safe. As players fulfill their park duties they earn Jurassic Points (JPts) which can be used to upgrade the sanctuary or hatch their Jurassic World Dinosaur Egg and grow it into an adult dinosaur.

Alongside the game, and for the first time ever, fans can secure their very own Jurassic World Dinosaur Egg through a limited-edition event, letting players hatch and grow rare species—including Triceratops, Tyrannosauruses, and Velociraptors—as they progress. Players can earn extra Ethos Points (EP) on the Alpha Season 5 Battle Pass by growing their dinosaurs to adulthood and completing the six bonus quests that unlock each week during the season in Jurassic World’s experience. Every trip to the sanctuary will be different, with variables and events introducing new challenges to keep the game fresh and exciting. When a dinosaur is fully grown, The Sandbox players can keep it in their wallet or place it in their very own UGC experience on The Sandbox Map.

Alpha Season 5 will also feature ten new racing games developed by The Sandbox Internal Studios, letting players compete for first place across a variety of unique and increasingly challenging and intricate tracks. The latest season also features a series of curated community-created games and experiences leveraging the new platforming, racing, and multiplayer capabilities in Game Maker 0.11, which launched earlier this year. Game Maker 0.11 makes avatar animations more realistic and adds a variety of new gameplay features to avatar mobility including flying, double jumping, and air dance. Players can also look forward to a revamped Alpha Season Hub and residences at Club XYZ featuring Steve Aoki and Guy Gerber.

Alongside the new content, Alpha Season 5 comes packed with quality-of-life improvements, such as changes to the Alpha Pass, enhanced balancing and anti-cheat initiatives, the introduction of NFT abilities and time trial quests, meta-gameplay, and key technical upgrades. The stakes have increased, as now players can expect in-game rewards every time they jump into The Sandbox.

In the lead-up to the launch of The Sandbox’s Alpha Season 5, players who pre-register will receive a free Jurassic Raptor helmet to wear in-game. Pre-registration is now live here.

For more information about The Sandbox and the new upcoming season, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

