Apple Hospitality REIT Recognizes Top Performers with Apple Awards

“We own one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of rooms-focused hotels in the United States and work with some of the best management companies in the lodging industry,” commented Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. “The associates and management teams at our hotels go above and beyond to care for and serve our guests while working to maximize bottom-line performance in all market environments. We are honored to recognize our highest performing management company with the Management Company of the Year Award, highlight our top hotel performers with our Shining Apple Awards, and recognize six associates with Apple Awards for their unwavering spirit to serve our guests, to lead by example and to positively impact their communities. We congratulate all our award recipients and extend our heartfelt thanks to all the management companies and associates at our hotels for their steadfast commitment to hospitality and excellence.”

Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards

Recipients of Apple Hospitality’s Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards are selected based on balanced scorecard metrics, which measure the performance of each hotel across all facets of a hotel’s operations, including, but not limited to, financial metrics, relative market share performance and guest service scores. Each management company and individual hotel is ranked according to their scores. The Company utilizes the balanced scorecard metrics to benchmark and share best practices across its hotels to maximize portfolio performance. The Company is honored to present the following Apple Awards:

2024 Management Company of the Year Award – NCG Hospitality. This award is presented to the management company that ranks the highest among Apple Hospitality’s third-party management companies based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. NCG Hospitality is the winner of the 2024 Management Company of the Year Award for outstanding achievements on all key measures of performance throughout the year. NCG Hospitality, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, currently manages 11 of the Company’s hotels.

2024 Annual Shining Apple Award – Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Brandon. This award is presented to the hotel ranking the highest among the Company's hotels based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Brandon is the recipient of the 2024 Annual Shining Apple Award for consistency in excellence across all performance metrics, including strong bottom-line performance for the year. The property grew its already strong RevPAR index by 3.6% year over year and maintained its target rank of one out of 10. Additionally, guest satisfaction scores exceeded brand average by nearly 10 points in customer service and five points in cleanliness. The Company's Embassy Suites in Tampa, Florida, is managed by HHM Hotels, and the General Manager is Chad Lobner.

2024 Quarterly Shining Apple Awards. Apple Hospitality is pleased to present Quarterly Shining Apple Awards to the hotels with the highest ranking for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics. Second Quarter 2024 Shining Apple Awards – Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Arlington-South. The Company's Hampton Inn & Suites in Arlington, Texas, is managed by Texas Western Hospitality and led by General Manager Jesus Chavez. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Chicago-North Shore/Skokie . The Company's Hampton Inn & Suites in Skokie, Illinois, is managed by Raymond Management Company and led by General Manager Brad Vanden Boom. Residence Inn by Marriott Hattiesburg . The Company's Residence Inn in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is managed by LBA Hospitality and led by General Manager Fred Spence. Third Quarter 2024 Shining Apple Awards – Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Downtown St. Paul . The Company's Hampton Inn & Suites in St. Paul, Minnesota, is managed by Raymond Management Company and led by General Manager Joe Miller. TownePlace Suites by Marriott Fort Worth Downtown. The Company's TownePlace Suites in Fort Worth, Texas, is managed by Texas Western Hospitality and led by General Manager Debbie Diaz. Fourth Quarter 2024 Shining Apple Award – Home2 Suites by Hilton Anchorage/Midtown. The Company's Home2 Suites in Anchorage, Alaska, is managed by InnVentures and led by General Manager Kate Sprout.

Apple Hospitality is pleased to present Quarterly Shining Apple Awards to the hotels with the highest ranking for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics.

2024 Apple Award Winners

Apple Hospitality’s 2024 Apple Awards are presented to six hotel associates in recognition of their exceptional hospitality and service. These management company team members look for ways to contribute beyond their primary areas of responsibility; they are regularly recognized by guests for being helpful, welcoming, professional, caring and empathetic; and they exhibit leadership in acts both large and small. They consistently make a positive impact at their hotels and in the communities their hotels serve, inspiring others to do the same. The recipients of Apple Hospitality’s 2024 Apple Awards are as follows:

Ashley Aubuchon – Ashley serves as Executive Housekeeper at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown, in Phoenix, Arizona, which is managed by NCG Hospitality. In 2024, Ashley led her team to remarkable achievements, including finishing in the top 17% of the brand as well as delivering a quality assurance cleanliness score of more than 99%. While results-driven, Ashley never loses sight of her team’s well-being, fostering a secure and enjoyable workplace and equipping each staff member with the necessary tools for safe and effective job performance. She also spearheads the hotel’s community outreach initiatives, ensuring the hotel serves as a pillar of support in the local area. Her dedication to maintaining and elevating team performance has not only enhanced both the team member and guest experiences but has also been the driving force behind the housekeeping department’s reputation for quality and efficiency.

Ray Nelson – Ray serves as Chief of Maintenance at the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown, in Denver, Colorado, which is managed by InnVentures. Ray is both a difference maker and stabilizing force at the hotel with his calm, confident nature. During his first year at the hotel, he identified and resolved multiple issues that had caused ongoing guest complaints, improving the overall guest experience. Ray also deeply cares about the other employees and has developed strong relationships across all departments. He recently mentored a houseman who had been at the hotel nearly five years and promoted him to a maintenance position. Ray has also been a key piece of support at two other hotels out of state, spending several weeks helping troubleshoot issues and supporting their maintenance departments as well as his own.

– Ray serves as Chief of Maintenance at the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown, in Denver, Colorado, which is managed by InnVentures. Ray is both a difference maker and stabilizing force at the hotel with his calm, confident nature. During his first year at the hotel, he identified and resolved multiple issues that had caused ongoing guest complaints, improving the overall guest experience. Ray also deeply cares about the other employees and has developed strong relationships across all departments. He recently mentored a houseman who had been at the hotel nearly five years and promoted him to a maintenance position. Ray has also been a key piece of support at two other hotels out of state, spending several weeks helping troubleshoot issues and supporting their maintenance departments as well as his own. Johneice Pearson – Johneice serves as Assistant General Manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham-South/Inverness, in Birmingham, Alabama, which is managed by McKibbon Hospitality. Johneice embodies the spirit of hospitality, and her calm demeanor in any situation, no matter how chaotic, makes her a dependable presence for both her team and guests. While the General Manager was on leave, Johneice stepped up to manage the hotel while handling the beginning of renovation work along with roof and gutter replacements. Her ability to navigate this challenging time ensured operations ran smoothly and the team remained supported. Johneice is known for her dedication to and love for her team and her compassion for guests, and she often uses her time and means to help those around her. Her unwavering support, natural generosity and selflessness make her invaluable to her team.

Johneice Pearson – Johneice serves as Assistant General Manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham-South/Inverness, in Birmingham, Alabama, which is managed by McKibbon Hospitality. Johneice embodies the spirit of hospitality, and her calm demeanor in any situation, no matter how chaotic, makes her a dependable presence for both her team and guests. While the General Manager was on leave, Johneice stepped up to manage the hotel while handling the beginning of renovation work along with roof and gutter replacements. Her ability to navigate this challenging time ensured operations ran smoothly and the team remained supported. Johneice is known for her dedication to and love for her team and her compassion for guests, and she often uses her time and means to help those around her. Her unwavering support, natural generosity and selflessness make her invaluable to her team.

Omar "Sebastian" Reyes-Gress – Sebastian serves as Front Office Manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City-West, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which is managed by Chartwell Hospitality. Sebastian is both team-minded and guest-focused, willing to do what is necessary to support the hotel while embodying the spirit of customer care. These qualities were on full display during an emergency in 2024, and his actions during the crisis were precise, decisive, conducted with true professionalism and motivated by his love for others. Sebastian is a dedicated team player and has supported sales, housekeeping, breakfast and maintenance whenever additional help is needed. He anticipates potential needs before they occur, which has proven very impactful. Sebastian is an integral member of the team and shows his commitment to hospitality and the hotel's success daily.

Veronica Simon – Veronica serves as Executive Housekeeper at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Birmingham and Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown, in Birmingham, Alabama, which are managed by LBA Hospitality. Veronica has been an instrumental and impactful employee since her very first day at orientation eight years ago. Through diligent care of her team, she has reduced turnover and eliminated the use of contract labor for the hotels while maintaining outstanding quality assurance scores for the year. In addition to supporting her team, Veronica also makes sure she takes great care of guests. With the hotels' proximity to several hospitals, the team meets families daily who are facing life-changing medical emergencies. Veronica is known to personally service these guests' rooms, ensuring their rooms are as clean and comfortable as possible. Veronica also gives back to her local community by leading fundraisers for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. Darlene Thurlow – Darlene serves as Housekeeping Supervisor at the Aloft Portland Downtown Waterfront ME, in Portland, Maine, which is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts. Having deep compassion to help those who experience homelessness, Darlene led an initiative to support Portland's unhoused community. With the assistance of vendors, team members and local supporters, the hotel gathered enough supplies to assemble over 200 care kits for the unhoused community. Under her leadership, the team distributed kits directly to unhoused individuals throughout Portland, and while doing so, also helped an individual dealing with a medical emergency. Darlene's leadership, compassion and commitment to service make her an exceptional team member. She embodies the spirit of hospitality, setting a powerful example for her colleagues and making a lasting difference at the hotel and throughout her community.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 219 hotels with approximately 29,600 guest rooms located in 84 markets throughout 37 states and the District of Columbia. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 97 Marriott-branded hotels, 117 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

