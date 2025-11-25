The Return of a Legend: Kiwi Ears Orchestra II Redefines All-BA Excellence

Experience the return of a legend. The new Kiwi Ears Orchestra II redefines all-BA performance with enhanced precision, musicality, and craftsmanship, delivering the purest connection between artist and listener.

Building on the legacy of the original Orchestra, the Orchestra II showcases Kiwi Ears’ dedication to acoustic innovation and professional-grade audio engineering. Equipped with 10 balanced armature drivers per ear, it offers an immersive and lifelike sound with unmatched tonal balance and clarity. Designed for passionate music lovers, the Orchestra II offers exceptional resolution, engaging dynamics, and superb isolation. It is the perfect companion for every genre, from pop and rock to jazz and hip-hop.

Kiwi Ears Orchestra II



Superlative Tonal Balance

The Orchestra II marks a significant evolution in Kiwi Ears’ tuning philosophy, delivering a sound signature designed to complement every listener and genre. Moving beyond strict neutrality, it focuses on musical engagement and an immersive listening experience. The sub-bass delivers deep, impactful rumbles, supported by a gentle 300Hz shelf that provides rich body and satisfying weight to bass guitars and synth notes. The midrange remains linear and natural, preserving lifelike tonality with precise layering and imaging. A refined mid-treble transition ensures smooth, balanced vocals and string instruments, while the treble highlights clarity and airiness without introducing artificial sharpness or excessive brilliance.

Transparency in Sound and Design

The Orchestra II embodies transparency both in its acoustics and its aesthetics. Featuring Kiwi Ears’ proprietary in-house balanced armature woofers crafted from precision-engineered clear acrylic, the design reveals the intricate mechanics of each driver. The transparent acrylic structure not only offers a visually striking appearance but also enhances sonic performance by minimizing acoustic resonance, resulting in a tighter and more impactful bass response compared to conventional metal-encased BA drivers.

In-House Balanced Armature Drivers

Powering the Orchestra II is a complete set of in-house custom-engineered balanced armature drivers. Two transparent subwoofers deliver deep, authoritative sub-bass, while four low-mid drivers enrich the lower frequencies with warmth and body. Two mid-treble drivers provide smooth articulation and clarity for vocals and instruments, complemented by dual ultra-high-frequency tweeters that extend air and spatial dimension, creating an expansive and lifelike soundstage.

Total Noise Isolation

The Orchestra II is meticulously handcrafted with a solid, precision-molded shell that embodies both durability and acoustic refinement. Each unit is internally filled with an acoustic-dampening gel resin that minimizes harmonic distortion and stabilizes internal resonance. This solid-core construction not only enhances tonal purity but also delivers superior passive noise isolation, effectively blocking external sounds far better than conventional hollow-shell in-ear monitors.

Product Technical Information

Sensitivity(1KHz): 109dB SPL/m

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20KHz

Impedance(1KHz): 19 Ohm

Earphone Jack:0.78mm/2PIN

Plug Type: 3.5mm/4.4mm

Cable Length :1.25m

The Kiwi Ears Orchestra II is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

