The AR Alliance Welcomes Vuzix as a New Member

BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AR Alliance, a division of SPIE focused on augmented reality (AR), proudly announces the addition of Vuzix® Corporation to its membership.

Members of the AR Alliance reflect the global diversity and strength of the AR hardware development ecosystem, bringing expertise across foundational research, advanced optics, display technologies, intuitive user interfaces and spatial computing platforms. Their participation reinforces the Alliance’s collaborative mission to accelerate innovation, support open standards, and unify the AR industry through concrete action and shared success.

The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem. Diverse organizations across the expanding, global AR ecosystem work together through The AR Alliance to speed innovation and breakthrough technologies and processes for building AR wearables and devices that create meaningful and positive experiences for users.

“We are building AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of The AR Alliance and Director of Strategic Marketing, STMicroelectronics. “The promise of AR and its potential market are so vast that there is ample room for all our member companies, and stakeholders, to succeed together. The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain as well as accelerating innovation. We are pleased to welcome Vuzix to the AR Alliance and to join us in this important work and bring their deep technology and product leadership to help enable the AR market.”

“We’re honored to join the AR Alliance at this pivotal moment for the industry,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “At Vuzix we believe in the power of collaboration to accelerate AR innovation, promote openness and interoperability, and deliver meaningful experiences to users everywhere. I look forward to working with the AR Alliance to promote a thriving global marketplace for augmented reality.”

Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

About The AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Board Members comprise STMicroelectronics, META, Essilor Luxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, MICROOLED, Google, and Qualcomm. Organizations of every size and in any sector of the ecosystem are respected, heard, and supported in The AR Alliance’s non-competitive, collaborative environment. Flexible membership levels remove barriers to access enabling companies of varying stages of maturity and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in The AR Alliance, please visit www.thearalliance.org.

