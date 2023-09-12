Wall Street’s October optimism meets a disciplined search for a domestic lithium footprint

Ambition Meets Due Diligence

Publicly traded ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is taking a closer look at a prospective hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, on the U.S. side of the Canadian border. The Company believes the idea deserves careful study, while stressing that no acquisition has closed and no mineral resource has been verified.

The Appeal of Producing Closer to Home

If a viable mine were established, American-origin material could potentially reach U.S. processors without overseas shipping containers or customs release procedures for imported ore. Certain import tariff costs might also be avoided. Project economics, permitting, environmental obligations, refining access and domestic transportation remain significant hurdles.

From Automotive Batteries to National Resilience

Lithium’s role in electric vehicles, storage and select defense and aerospace technologies makes secure supply chains an important policy and industrial subject. ELEKTROS would welcome the possibility of eventually participating in that ecosystem, but has no U.S. military purchase order, contract or government award.

The EV Charging Connection

Separately, the Company continues evaluating potential development relationships for its multi-port charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. A working commercial system, market adoption and revenue are not assured.

Industry Reporting: Bloomberg, Reuters and Benzinga

Bloomberg reported in June 2026 on U.S. Army-related mineral-processing arrangements involving companies including EnergyX and ioneer. Bloomberg also reported that a proposed Defense Logistics Agency lithium purchase solicitation was subsequently canceled; it should not be interpreted as an active order. Reuters reported in September 2023 on a $90 million Pentagon grant to Albemarle connected with its Kings Mountain lithium project in North Carolina, and in August 2026 on broader U.S. mineral and battery-material initiatives. Benzinga discussed the capital demands of lithium mine development and the position of U.S. producers in October 2026. These industry reports describe other companies and programs; none indicates a contract, award or endorsement for ELEKTROS.

Next Steps

ELEKTROS expects any further consideration to involve checking ownership and mineral rights, geological data, independent sampling, environmental and permitting requirements, infrastructure, refining access, financing and transaction terms. No acquisition, production timetable or economic resource estimate is guaranteed.

Shareholders and Market Perspective

The festive image of Santa Claus arriving early in October captures the excitement of markets, but it is not a verified statement that all major indices are at record highs or that ELEK is attractively priced. ELEKTROS appreciates the interest of speculative microcap investors, thanks its shareholders and remains grateful to Almighty God as management pursues verifiable progress.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded under OTC ticker symbol ELEK and pursues opportunities in hard-rock lithium, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The prospective New York property is not an acquired or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Statements about property acquisition, mineralization, resources, mining, processing, logistics or tariff savings, future U.S. automotive, aerospace or defense sales, government opportunities, financing, EV charging technology, prototypes, licensing and market conditions reflect expectations, not guarantees. No completed New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, military contract, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype is announced. Risks include geological uncertainty, property title, mineral rights, environmental regulation, permits, capital constraints, commodity prices, refining capacity, transport costs, tariffs, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors may lose some or all of their investment. Actual results may differ materially; the Company undertakes no duty to update statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Bloomberg, June 25, 2026: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-25/us-army-bases-to-host-critical-minerals-plants-in-onshoring-push

Bloomberg-related report, August 2026: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2026/08/04/us-dod-cancels-plan-to-buy-300m-of-lithium/

Reuters, September 12, 2023: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albemarle-90-mln-grant-pentagon-145725119.html

Reuters, August 7, 2026: https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-host-mining-ceos-administration-seeks-minerals-defense-supply-chains-2026-08-07/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire