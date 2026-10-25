Honnas Veterinary in Austin Explains How Client Feedback Shapes Staff Training

Austin’s Honnas Veterinary details the internal process it uses to turn client feedback, both good and bad, into staff training and better care.

A Method Built Around Listening

Honnas Veterinary, the Fear Free certified, female-owned practice in Austin, Texas, is sharing the internal method it uses to respond to client feedback. Rather than treating complaints or concerns as problems to manage, the practice treats them as information it can use to train staff and improve how care is delivered.

Dr. Cheri Honnas, founder of Honnas Veterinary, said the approach grew out of necessity as the practice expanded from a small team to five veterinarians serving more than 1,500 patients a month.

“Growth that fast means you cannot rely on memory or gut feeling to know how you are doing,” Honnas said. “You need a way to catch what is not working and fix it before it becomes a pattern.”

How Feedback Becomes Training

At Honnas Veterinary, negative feedback does not stop at an apology. When a client raises a concern, whether about wait times, communication, or how a pet was handled during a visit, the practice records it and looks for what caused it. If the cause points to a gap in staff training, that gap becomes the subject of a training session.

“We do not see a complaint as an attack on the clinic,” Honnas said. “We see it as a chance to strengthen how we deliver care. If one client noticed a problem, other clients probably noticed it too, even if they never said anything.”

This applies across departments, from front desk scheduling to how technicians prepare a nervous dog or cat for an exam. The goal is to close the loop quickly rather than let small issues repeat.

Combining Numbers With What Clients Actually Say

Honnas Veterinary does not rely only on client comments to judge how it is doing. The practice combines that qualitative feedback with quantitative measures, such as patient volume, appointment flow, and staffing levels, to get a fuller picture.

“Numbers alone can miss what a family actually experienced in the exam room,” Honnas said. “And stories alone can miss whether a problem is widespread or a one-time issue. We need both to make a good decision.”

That combination also shapes how the practice sets goals. Honnas works with the clinic’s management team, along with financial and marketing partners, to review where the business stands and where it should be heading. Client and staff satisfaction sit alongside growth numbers as measures of whether the practice is on track.

Why This Matters for a Fast-Growing Practice

Honnas Veterinary has grown from a single owner’s idea into a five-doctor team in just over two years, a pace that Honnas said makes structured feedback more important, not less.

“It would be easy to get so focused on scheduling and volume that we stop paying attention to the details that build trust,” she said. “A pet owner remembers how they were treated at the front desk just as much as they remember the diagnosis.”

The practice’s Fear Free certified staff play a part in this as well. Staff trained in Fear Free handling techniques are taught to watch for signs of stress in pets and adjust their approach during a visit. Feedback from clients about how their pet responded to a visit feeds back into how that training is reinforced over time.

A Practice That Treats Care as a Loop, Not a Transaction

For Honnas Veterinary, the underlying idea is simple: care does not end when a pet leaves the exam room. What clients say afterward, whether praise or a complaint, becomes part of how the next visit is handled.

“Every visit teaches us something,” Honnas said. “Our job is to make sure that lesson reaches the right person on our team, not just gets filed away.”

As the practice continues to see new patients across Austin, this feedback-to-training approach is one of the ways Honnas Veterinary aims to keep its care consistent even as its team and patient numbers keep growing.

About Honnas Veterinary

Honnas Veterinary is a locally owned, female-owned veterinary practice in Austin, Texas, founded by Dr. Cheri Honnas in 2023. The practice is Fear Free certified and offers wellness exams, vaccinations, surgery, dental care, diagnostics, and emergency treatment for pet owners across Austin. Honnas Veterinary has grown to a team of five veterinarians and cares for more than 1,500 patients each month.

Media Contact

Honnas Veterinary

Info@honnasvet.com

https://honnasvet.com/

SOURCE: Honnas Veterinary

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire