The Mortgage Lenders Expands Nationwide Hybrid Mortgage Platform to Support 2026 Home Financing

New platform integrates broker and direct lending channels to streamline mortgage processes for borrowers.

The Mortgage Lenders today announced the nationwide expansion of its hybrid mortgage platform. This platform combines broker-channel access with direct lending capabilities, offering borrowers across the United States broader access to loan programs and more streamlined processing.

The expanded platform is designed to support a variety of borrowers, including first-time homebuyers, homeowners seeking refinancing, and investors exploring financing options. Key features of the nationwide platform include:

Streamlined pre-approval and loan processing workflows

Access to a broad range of mortgage programs nationwide

Flexible qualification options to accommodate diverse financial profiles

Personalized guidance from experienced loan professionals

“Our mission is to simplify the mortgage process while providing transparency and multiple options for borrowers,” said Carlos Velazquez, Founder of The Mortgage Lenders. “With Executive President Frank Fuentes bringing over 25 years of industry experience, we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted provider in the mortgage and home financing market.”

Supported by strong relationships with financial institutions, The Mortgage Lenders provides enhanced access to loan programs, refinancing options, and approval pathways tailored to each borrower’s needs.

About The Mortgage Lenders

The Mortgage Lenders is a nationwide hybrid mortgage company offering broker-channel access and direct lending solutions. The company is focused on delivering competitive programs, efficient processing, and a modern, consumer-first lending experience.

For more information, visit https://themortgagelenders.com/ .

Media Contact:

Carlos Velazquez

The Mortgage Lenders

Carlos@themortgagelenders.com

https://themortgagelenders.com/

SOURCE: The Mortgage Lenders

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire