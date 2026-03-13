Electronic Caregiver Introduces Hybrid Home Care – A Scalable Model Unlocking Millions of New Clients and Higher Margins

Electronic Caregiver is proud to sponsor the Synergy Home Care Annual Franchise Meeting

The home care industry is facing a paradox:

Demand is exploding.

But growth is constrained by labor, cost, and outdated delivery models.

At the Synergy HomeCare AFM 2026 Conference, Electronic Caregiver will introduce a new model to address both.

For 40 years, home care has been sold by the hour. Today, it’s being redefined as a continuous service, expanding the market by 50% or more, improving margins, and reaching millions who were previously left behind.

Hybrid Home Care – powered by Addison Care

For every one client receiving traditional home care, there are 50 to 100 more individuals who need support but do not require full-time care.

This includes aging adults who want to remain independent, individuals managing chronic conditions who need daily adherence, and families seeking peace of mind without overwhelming cost.

Together, these individuals represent the largest growth opportunity in home care.

From Capacity-Limited to Scale-Enabled

In the traditional model, revenue is tied directly to caregiver hours, and growth is limited by staffing availability.

With Hybrid Home Care, revenue expands through continuous virtual care, allowing agencies to grow without being constrained by labor.

New Economics for Agencies

With Addison Care, agencies can convert previously unserviceable leads into revenue while offering more accessible monthly care programs and flexible in-home visits that align with client needs.

This approach increases revenue per caregiver and improves overall operating margins.

Workforce Optimization at Scale

Hybrid Home Care enables caregivers to support larger client populations while reducing dependency on rigid scheduling structures.

This leads to improved caregiver satisfaction and retention, as well as lower recruitment pressure.

At a time when turnover can reach 70% annually, this shift is critical.

Addison Care: The Always-On Care Layer

Addison Care provides continuous support between visits by reinforcing medication adherence, monitoring vitals, and identifying meaningful changes in daily patterns.

It also provides activity detection without cameras or intrusion, family visibility and alerts, 24/7 virtual primary care access, and emergency response protection anywhere.

Live TeleCare engagement with trained professionals supports early identification of issues, with 46% of monthly interactions identifying potential concerns before escalation.

Supporting the Entire Family Ecosystem

Hybrid Home Care doesn’t just support the client. It also supports the family caregiver managing multiple responsibilities, the agency navigating scale and staffing challenges, and the broader care ecosystem working to coordinate outcomes.

Leadership Perspective

“This is not incremental improvement, it’s a structural shift,” said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver.

“For decades, agencies have had to turn away demand because the model didn’t support it. Now, with Hybrid Home Care, they can serve exponentially more clients, improve margins, and deliver better outcomes at the same time.”

A Competitive Advantage for Early Adopters

Organizations adopting Hybrid Home Care gain immediate access to underserved markets, expanded revenue streams, and differentiation in a competitive landscape.

As the model scales, early adopters will lead, and others will follow.

Learn how Hybrid Home Care works in your market. Click Here

Experience the Model Firsthand

Attendees at Synergy HomeCare AFM 2026 can experience Addison Care and see how Hybrid Home Care is reshaping the future of the industry.

About Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a care technology company advancing a new model of care delivery through its Hybrid Home Care approach. By combining continuous virtual support with flexible in-home services, the company enables home care agencies to expand access, improve care continuity, and grow beyond the limitations of traditional labor-based models.

At the center of this approach is Addison Care, an always-on virtual care platform designed to support daily routines, health awareness, and real-time connection for seniors and their families. Through its integrated ecosystem, Electronic Caregiver helps transform care from a visit-based service into a more continuous and responsive experience, allowing providers to serve more individuals while maintaining quality and trust.

Media Contact

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire