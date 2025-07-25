The GENIUS Act Just Launched a New Economy; SMX (Security Matters) Was Already There

A quiet revolution took place in Washington last week. With the passage of the GENIUS Act, the U.S. government established its first comprehensive legal framework for digitally-driven value systems that pave the way for broader integration of secure, data-based tools into everyday commerce, logistics, and compliance.

While much of the attention focused on financial market implications, the real transformation is unfolding beneath the surface. The GENIUS Act isn’t just about finance. It’s about verifying trust, proving sustainability, and enabling accountability at every step of the physical economy.

That’s where SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) comes into play. This is not a company adjusting to new policy. It’s one that’s been engineering for it all along.

Built for a Verified Future

SMX developed a patented molecular marking system that links physical goods to permanent, traceable records of origin, movement, and transformation. By embedding encrypted markers into materials like plastic, metals, textiles, and liquids, SMX gives each item its own “birth certificate” of integrity.

What began as a solution for manufacturers needing greater supply chain oversight has evolved into a comprehensive system for industries seeking to comply, verify, and demonstrate their commitment to policies to regulators, partners, or customers.

The timing is no accident. SMX anticipated this policy evolution. The GENIUS Act simply validates its blueprint.

A Structural Response to a Systemic Shift

On July 22, 2025, SMX announced the creation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, SMX (Treasury and Asset Holding Company) Limited, based in Ireland. This entity provides the company with a structural path to manage forward-thinking financial instruments that align with the core ethos of the SMX platform: integrity, traceability, and long-term value.

This isn’t just an accounting update. It’s a philosophy in action.

Just as SMX’s platform allows materials to be verified across a product lifecycle, its financial approach is designed to reflect those same principles-ensuring that what is tracked operationally can also be mirrored and protected financially.

Sustainability Gets a New Toolkit

Few systems are more in need of overhaul than the recycling system.

For decades, companies have made public sustainability claims based on averages, estimates, or unaudited reports. But real accountability requires more than intentions. It demands systems that prove what was actually reused or recovered.

SMX addresses this need with a closed-loop tracking system that follows plastic from production through reuse or verified reclamation. Each item is marked, recorded, and followed through its journey. This transforms waste into a measurable environmental asset-one that can be confirmed, reported, and reflected in ESG performance.

What once ended up in landfills without a trace can now be verified in near real time. It’s not just better reporting. It’s proof by design.

From Manufacturing to Military: Why Source-Level Certainty Matters

While sustainability garners headlines, the value of SMX’s technology extends into national defense and critical infrastructure.

Supply chain risk has become a front-line issue. A single unverified component-whether in an aircraft, satellite, or weapons platform-can pose a serious threat. Authenticity, origin, and secure custody are no longer “nice to have.” They’re essential.

That’s why BizPac Review recently featured SMX in a national editorial spotlighting its potential to help secure U.S. defense logistics. The piece underscored a chilling reality:

“Adversaries don’t need to breach a firewall or cross a border if they can compromise the integrity of our materials before they ever reach assembly.”

SMX helps prevent that scenario by offering a way to lock trust into the material itself. From raw extraction to deployment, its system provides continuous, source-level validation; an embedded safeguard rather than a retroactive check.

The GENIUS Act now provides the legal footing for these systems to be adopted at scale across industries.

Accountability at Scale

What the GENIUS Act truly unlocks is a universal framework for proving claims-whether those claims relate to sustainability, compliance, or origin of goods. For years, industries were told to do better. Now they have a structure to follow-and, more importantly, the tools to prove it.

SMX’s system enables materials of all types to be tied to trusted records. Hardware, textiles, food-grade packaging, and even raw industrial inputs can now be followed through every handoff and process. Each one carries its own story, backed by secure, tamper-resistant data. This makes ESG tracking not only possible but meaningful.

For regulators, that means laws can be enforced with confidence. For companies, risk declines and credibility rises. And for consumers, what’s promised on the packaging is finally aligned with what’s inside.

This Isn’t a Pivot. It’s a Platform.

The GENIUS Act is not just a financial milestone. It’s a policy shift toward a more transparent and secure commercial ecosystem. The rules are changing. Enforcement is rising. And expectations are shifting from stated compliance to proven performance.

SMX isn’t racing to adapt. It built the track.

As industries retool for this new environment, SMX offers something rare: a complete, field-tested platform that bridges the gap between physical goods and verified accountability.

From recycled packaging to precision aerospace components, SMX enables integrity not as a claim-but as a system.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company’s fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company’s stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX’s joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX’s ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX’s ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX’s ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX’s product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX’s business model; developments and projections relating to SMX’s competitors and industry; and SMX’s approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX’s business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact For This Release:

info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire