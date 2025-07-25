C2 Blockchain Inc. Acquires Additional 61.5 Million DOG Coins, Bringing Total Treasury to Over 133 Million

C2 Blockchain strengthens its leadership as the largest known public holder of DOG Coin as part of its blockchain treasury strategy.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and treasury management company, today announced that it has acquired an additional 61,514,630 DOG Coins at an average price of $0.0038 per coin, bringing the company’s total holdings to 133,299,272 DOG Coins. This milestone solidifies C2 Blockchain’s position as the largest known holder of DOG Coin among publicly listed companies.

DOG Coin (DOG), a meme-native digital asset secured by the Bitcoin network, has gained momentum among digital asset communities as a culturally significant and community-driven token. C2 Blockchain’s continued accumulation reflects a strategic commitment to bridging decentralized culture with the traditional capital markets through transparent and regulated corporate structures.

Strategic Highlights:

DOG Acquired: 61,514,630 DOG Coins

Average Price: $0.0038 per DOG

Total DOG Reserves: 133,299,272 DOG Coins

Positioning: Largest publicly reported DOG Coin reserve held by a public company

C2 Blockchain provides full transparency of its DOG Coin treasury through its live reporting dashboard at C2DOG.com , where investors and community members can track ongoing activity.

The company’s blockchain treasury model is designed to give shareholders indirect exposure to high-conviction digital assets via a regulated public vehicle. With DOG Coin emerging as a unique cultural and technical expression of Bitcoin-native value, C2 Blockchain’s strategic participation aims to create long-term alignment between digital communities and public capital markets.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO) is a blockchain-focused company dedicated to Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency investments. With plans for a 14MW Bitcoin mining facility, a strategic focus on efficient mining infrastructure, and collaborations with top engineering and design firms, C2 Blockchain is positioning itself for long-term success in the evolving digital asset landscape.

