The Funnels Guys Announce Full-Service GoHighLevel Consultant Service

Thefunnelsguys.com , a specialist agency in crafting high-converting digital sales funnels, today announced their expanded service offering as certified experts on the GoHighLevel (GHL) platform. With this strategic focus, the company is positioned to help agencies, coaches, service-businesses and small to mid-sized companies accelerate revenue growth through streamlined funnel design, CRM automation and full-stack digital marketing.

Key Highlights of these GoHighLevel Consultant:

The Funnels Guys specialise in building “sales funnels tailored to your business needs,” deploying a team of dedicated freelancers and professionals to optimise every step of the customer journey.

As GoHighLevel experts, The Funnels Guys provide end-to-end funnel builds, integration of CRM and marketing automation, onboarding for GHL sub-accounts, and funnel optimisation strategies.

Their approach emphasises results-driven funnel architectures: from lead capture and qualification, to booking, nurturing, conversion and retention.

The decision to focus on GoHighLevel is timely: the platform continues to roll out new templates, features and automation capabilities that are well suited to agencies and business-owners alike.

The service offering is built for both those new to funnel infrastructure and experienced agencies wanting to scale operations, reduce tech overhead and deliver higher ROI for clients.

Founder & CEO Statement

“Too many businesses build funnels that look good but don’t convert-they waste time, money and potential,” said [Cormac Reynolds], Founder & CEO of The Funnels Guy s. “By combining our deep funnel-strategy expertise with the power of GoHighLevel, we’re enabling agencies and business-owners to launch high-performance systems fast, without the usual tech bottlenecks. Our mission: convert more leads, book more clients and scale more efficiently.”

Why GoHighLevel Matters

GoHighLevel has emerged as an all-in-one growth platform, enabling integration of CRM, funnels, landing pages, SMS/email automation, booking calendars and reporting into a unified dashboard. GHL Focus This consolidation means fewer tools, less complexity, faster deployment and a more seamless experience for clients and end-users. The Funnels Guys’ expertise ensures that clients unlock this potential rather than getting bogged down by configuration or guesswork.

About The Funnels Guys

Founded to fill the gap between marketing strategy and funnel execution, The Funnels Guys deliver plug-and-play funnel systems built for conversion. The team combines design, copywriting, automation, analytics and optimisation into one service. With the expertise in GoHighLevel, The Funnels Guys position themselves as a go-to partner for agencies and business-owners who want to skip the startup friction and accelerate results.

