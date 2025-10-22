Anchor Browser Raises $6M Seed Round to Power the Next Generation of Agentic AI with Reliable Browser Automation

Blumberg Capital and Gradient Invest; Cloudflare, Coinbase and Groq Sign On as Strategic Partners

Anchor Browser , the cloud browser for AI agents, has raised a $6M Seed round led by Blumberg Capital with participation from Gradient . Already trusted by Groq, Unify, and Browser-use, Anchor provides the foundational infrastructure for a new era of software where AI agents can navigate the internet like humans, unlocking real-world automation at scale, securely and reliably.

The company was founded in 2024 by Idan Raman, Dor Dankner, and Guy Ben Simhon – alumni of Israel’s Unit 8200, SentinelOne, Noname Security and BlinkOps, with deep roots in cybersecurity, automation, and developer tools.

Reimagining How AI Interacts with the Web

By 2030, the global market for autonomous AI agents will reach $70B . Yet, while LLMs have enabled reasoning and decision-making, AI agents still struggle to interact with the web due to fragile scripts, lack of APIs, and dynamic UIs. As businesses race to operationalize agentic AI, Anchor’s platform turns any web interface into an accessible surface for intelligent systems. Enterprises can rely on AI agents to complete end-to-end elaborate workflows across websites, applications, and data.

With its first institutional funding, Anchor is launching b0.dev – A solution that automates any work done on a web browser, in a secure and reliable way. Unlike other AI Agent browser solutions, b0.dev creates highly reliable workflows by shifting the AI agent to run in the planning stage, instead of every single time the task needs to be completed.

“Agentic AI is only as useful as its ability to act in the real world, and in today’s enterprise, that means acting on the web,” said Idan Raman, CEO and co-founder of Anchor. “Most of the web is still inaccessible to AI because it wasn’t designed for machines. Our mission is to bridge that gap, reliably, securely, and at scale. It amazes us to see how quickly organizations can adopt AI when they focus on making it simple – insert AI into existing processes and needs rather than rebuilding the entire org from scratch.”

Anchor has earned the trust of AI solutions companies such as Groq, Unify, and Browser-use, and strategic partners such as Cloudflare, Coinbase and Groq, across verticals including cybersecurity, data infrastructure, and AI-native tooling. Reliability is the leading reason for transitioning to Anchor from alternative approaches that can handle developer experimentation, but not enterprise-grade execution. While other browser automation solutions simulate interactions abstractly, Anchor renders the full visual web environment, allowing agents to interact with applications as a human would. This unlocks greater accuracy, robustness, and compatibility with real-world websites.

“Anchor has one of the best developer experiences in the industry,” said Benjamin Klieger, builder at Groq. “The APIs are intuitive and documentation clear, such that we built our MVP in less than an hour. Anchor allows us to spin multiple browsers in parallel to power Compound, our research agent. It delivers an impressive experience that was one of the highlights of our launch.”

Along with Blumberg Capital and Gradient, angel investors and advisors from OpenAI, ServiceNow and SentinelOne are backing the Anchor mission.

“Agentic AI needs a bridge between reasoning and real-world execution – and that bridge is the browser,” said Bruce Taragin, managing director at Blumberg Capital and Anchor board member. “As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying production-grade agents, reliability and security become mission-critical. Anchor’s infrastructure and visionary team bring the rigor of cloud and cybersecurity engineering to this new layer of web automation.”

“While browser automation represents a powerful and nearly universal interface for AI to automate enterprise tasks, we have seen firsthand the issues that arise in their reliability, efficiency and speed. After using Anchor’s product it was clear the team is pushing the frontier on solutions to these issues. We are excited to partner with Anchor as they look to extend the product category from being a developer tool to core infrastructure that every enterprise can rely on,” added Vig Sachidananda, partner at Gradient.

Anchor Browser builds the web automation infrastructure that enables agentic AI to operate like a human online. Its platform provides secure, cloud-based browser environments where AI can navigate, extract, and act, unlocking previously complex workflows across dynamic, API-less websites. Founded by veterans of Unit 8200 and alumni of SentinelOne, Noname Security and BlinkOps, Anchor is backed by Blumberg Capital and Gradient.

