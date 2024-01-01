The End Of Prompting: Photoroom Launches AI Video Generator To Help Sellers Create Sales-Ready Product Videos Without Shoots

A Template-First Approach Removes The Cost, Complexity, And Trial-And-Error Holding SMBs Back From AI Video

Photoroom’s new template-first video generation flow launches on iOS, Android and the web app

300+ templates for virtual models, 360 product views and motion formats

59% of sellers say weak product photos have cost them sales

58% cut image production time from 15 minutes to under five

89% now create finished product visuals in under 30 minutes

Users who measured impact reported a 30% uplift across conversion, CTR or sales volume

Around 40% of users across all tiers cite batch processing as a key feature

Almost 12 hours saved per seller per month on average; 31+ hours for Ultra subscribers



Photoroom, the AI-powered visual commerce platform processing more than seven billion images annually, has launched its AI video generator – a new template-first video generation flow designed to help sellers create realistic, sales-ready product videos without shoots, prompts or production teams.

The launch comes as Photoroom’s new report: The Hidden Cost of Product Photography for SMBs, based on responses from nearly 1,400 paying sellers across Pro, Max and Ultra tiers, finds 59% of sellers say weak product visuals have previously cost them sales – reinforcing how visual quality is increasingly tied directly to conversion and marketplace trust. The findings also show that 89% of users now create finished product visuals in under 30 minutes, reflecting how AI-powered production is compressing the time between product arrival, listing creation and purchase readiness for ecommerce sellers.

The new video generation flow will be available on iOS, Android and the web app for Photoroom Max and Ultra plan users, and forms part of Photoroom’s wider mission to make professional visual production accessible to every business – from marketplace sellers and independent boutiques to larger ecommerce teams scaling content across thousands of listings. The launch also reflects growing demand for video-first commerce workflows, with 20% of Max users saying video capability was a key reason for upgrading their subscription, and Layer reporting a 50% increase in online sales with Photoroom.



The launch marks a shift in how AI video is integrated into commercial workflows, moving away from open-ended prompting and towards predefined outcomes designed for practical ecommerce use. Users select from a library of more than 300 templates, each designed around specific camera movements or product interactions, including virtual model walk cycles, 360-degree rotations and studio-based motion formats. Sellers will also be able to add multiple reference images to improve output accuracy, helping the system maintain greater consistency across different angles and reducing the distortion risk often associated with single-image video tools. If a generation fails due to a technical error, credits are refunded automatically. If a user is unsatisfied with the quality, they can flag the result and Photoroom will review it for a credit refund.

This approach directly responds to one of the biggest barriers in generative AI adoption: usability and production speed. Photoroom’s The Hidden Cost of Product Photography for SMBs found that 58% of sellers reduced image production time from around 15 minutes per image to under five minutes using the platform, while reported time savings reached 12 hours per month across users. Among Ultra subscribers, reported time savings rose to more than 31 hours per month, equivalent to reclaiming nearly four working days. The report also found that 36% of sellers used time saved through Photoroom to list more products, while 31% reinvested that time into other parts of the business, reinforcing how operational efficiency increasingly translates into inventory growth and commercial activity.

Photoroom data also revealed that 72% of Pro users previously relied on DIY phone editing workflows, while 25% of Max users and 32% of Ultra users reduced spend on photographers after adopting the platform. For fashion and beauty sellers, virtual model capabilities are helping businesses create model-led imagery without the cost and coordination of traditional shoots, which can quickly run into the hundreds or thousands of pounds once photography, model, studio and styling requirements are factored in. “A lot of our customers are one or two people running an entire business from a kitchen table – they can’t justify a £500 photoshoot for a £20 product, and they shouldn’t have to.” said Matt Rouif, CEO and co-founder of Photoroom.

Batch processing now ranks as a core requirement across every stage of seller growth, with around 40% of users across Pro, Max and Ultra citing it as a key feature – consistent regardless of catalogue size. Bulk editing is no longer a power-user function but a practical necessity for sellers trying to get more products live. As ecommerce shifts towards video-first discovery, particularly across social platforms, the ability to generate high-quality, on-brand video content quickly is becoming a critical factor in conversion. Photoroom’s new AI video generator positions video not as a specialist output requiring production teams, but as a repeatable, accessible format that can be created as easily as product imagery – with the same template-first simplicity sellers already use for photos.

According to Matt, “Most AI tools today put the work on the user – write the prompt, guess the parameters, iterate until something looks right. We’ve taken the opposite approach. A seller shouldn’t have to learn prompt engineering to make a product video. They should be able to pick a template, drop in their product, and ship. That’s how AI becomes genuinely useful for the people running a business.”

About Photoroom

Founded in 2019, Photoroom has quickly become the world’s most popular AI-powered photo editing and design platform, carving out a niche in e-commerce photography. With over 300 million downloads across 180+ countries, Photoroom ranks among the top six most-used generative AI products globally.

Available across mobile, web and API, Photoroom supports SMBs, enterprise teams and prosumers by enabling fast, accurate and consistent visual production. Known for its best-in-class background removal, the platform now includes batch editing and generative AI tools such as AI Backgrounds, AI Images and AI Shadows.

Processing over seven billion images per year, Photoroom offers a complete solution for creating product images at scale, empowering businesses to launch faster, sell more, and cut photography costs without compromising quality.