Opus and Flychain Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring CFO-Grade Financial Infrastructure to Behavioral Health and SUD Operators

Partnership Pairs Opus’s Purpose-Built EHR, CRM, and RCM Platform With Flychain’s All-in-One Financial Platform That Combines Healthcare-Specific Accounting & Bookkeeping, AI CFO, Working Capital, Taxes, and CFO Intelligence Tools

Opus , the operator-founded EHR, CRM, and RCM platform purpose-built for substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Flychain , a tech-first accounting & financial intelligence platform designed specifically for healthcare practices. Under the partnership, Opus customers will gain direct access to Flychain’s full financial stack – healthcare-specialized bookkeeping, CFO-grade business intelligence, dedicated CFP-led tax strategy, and four distinct capital products – designed around the realities of how behavioral health operators actually get paid.

Behavioral health is one of the most cash-flow-intensive corners of healthcare. Treatment centers routinely wait 60 to 90 days for insurance reimbursement on services already delivered. Most operators run their clinical and revenue cycle operations on industry-specific software while relying on QuickBooks, a generic CPA, and a personal banking relationship for everything that happens after the claim goes out the door. The result is delayed financial visibility, payer contracts that quietly drift below market, tax strategies that overlook treatment-center-specific opportunities, and limited access to working capital when reimbursement timing collides with payroll. The Opus and Flychain partnership is designed to close that gap end-to-end.

“Behavioral health operators are running real businesses with real complexity, and most of the financial infrastructure available to them was built for general healthcare or, worse, for any small business at all,” said Humberto Buniotto, CEO and Founder of Opus. “By partnering with Flychain, our customers gain access to a financial back office that actually speaks behavioral health – bookkeepers who understand reimbursement timing, an AI CFO that benchmarks their contracted rates and margins against peers, a valuation tool that tracks what their business is actually worth as they grow, and capital options that turn the claims they’ve already submitted into working capital they can use this week. This is what it looks like to give operators world-class infrastructure across both the clinical and financial sides of their business.”

WHAT OPUS CUSTOMERS GAIN ACCESS TO

Healthcare-specialized bookkeeping and a monthly close. A dedicated team of healthcare bookkeepers who track revenue by payer, monitor financials by location, and deliver clean, audit-ready books every month. Flychain’s bookkeeping is built around how reimbursement-based businesses actually work, replacing QuickBooks and the typical generic-CPA setup that most behavioral health operators have outgrown.

CFO Hub is powered by the first AI CFO built for healthcare. Flychain’s CFO Hub combines an AI CFO that analyzes practice financials in real time with four core intelligence tools: contracted rate analysis by CPT code to help with payer negotiations, specialty benchmarking against hundreds of peer practices, salary benchmarking by role and state, and an always-on practice valuation – giving operators the kind of strategic visibility that previously required a full-time CFO hire.

Dedicated CFP-led tax strategy. A dedicated Certified Financial Planner builds a year-round tax strategy specific to each practice – from entity structure to deductions to credits that general accountants routinely miss – and Flychain’s in-house CPA team handles all filings.

Advanced Payment on Claims. A non-dilutive, claims-backed line of credit that lets operators draw against outstanding insurance receivables instead of waiting 60 to 90 days for payers to settle. Underwriting takes 24 to 48 hours, funding hits in as little as two business days, and no origination fees, unused line fees, prepayment penalties, or personal guarantees are required.

Growth and acquisition financing. Term loans, SBA-program loans, and access to equity investment partners – all underwritten with the financial visibility Flychain already maintains, and all designed for the cash flow patterns of insurance-funded behavioral health care rather than generic small-business lending models.

Flychain currently serves hundreds of healthcare practices across the United States. On average, clients have seen revenue increases of approximately 10 percent over six months, saved approximately $25,000 per location per year, and reclaimed 20 hours of administrative time per location per month.

“Great clinical software and great financial infrastructure should not be two separate conversations,” said Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO and Co-Founder of Flychain. “Opus has built the clearest operating system for SUD and behavioral health on the market, and Flychain has built the financial layer that sits underneath it. Together, we’re finally giving operators a complete picture.”

ABOUT OPUS

Opus is the all-in-one EHR, CRM, and revenue cycle management platform purpose-built for substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment providers. Founded by former operators, Opus replaces fragmented systems with a single, integrated solution that spans the full patient lifecycle, from admission through billing and alumni engagement. Opus serves treatment providers across the United States and Canada and is committed to helping its customers deliver world-class care to 4 million patients by 2028. Learn more at opusehr.com.

ABOUT FLYCHAIN

Flychain is the financial operating system for independent healthcare practices, combining healthcare-specialized bookkeeping, CFO-grade business intelligence, year-round tax strategy and filing, and access to capital – including Advanced Payment on Claims, term loans, SBA programs, and equity investment – in a single platform. Built for the realities of how healthcare practices actually get paid, Flychain serves hundreds of practices across behavioral health, ABA, home health, and other specialties throughout the United States. Founded to help providers focus on patients rather than on finances, Flychain gives independent operators access to the same financial infrastructure used by the largest health systems. Learn more at flychain.us.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Opus

Cy Nelson, Marketing Manager

cnelson@opusehr.com

Flychain

Ashley Yu, Head of Strategy

ashley@flychain.us

SOURCE: Flychain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire